Wigan boss beams over ‘privilege’ as Warriors join exclusive club with semi-final victory

Wigan boss Matt Peet sung the praises of his squad as the Warriors became just the second club in Super League history to reach three successive Grand Finals on two occasions.

Just as they did last year, Peet’s side beat neighbours Leigh Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium in the play-off semi-finals to book their spot at Old Trafford for the third season on the spin.

Having emerged victorious at the Theatre of Dreams against both Catalans Dragons in 2023 and Hull KR in 2024, they will now square off against either the Robins or St Helens next Saturday evening – October 11 – with the Super League title on the line.

But regardless of what unfolds in Manchester next weekend, Wigan have already made history by getting into the Grand Final again.

Wigan Warriors join exclusive club with semi-final victory over Leigh Leopards

This is Super League‘s 30th season, and five times before, a team has made it into three – or more – Grand Finals consecutively.

Bradford Bulls were the first to do so, featuring four times at Old Trafford between 2002 and 2005.

Saints then did it SIX times on the spin between 2006 and 2011, though notably won just one of those Grand Finals: and it was the first one against Hull FC!

Leeds Rhinos achieved three successive Grand Final appearances between 2007 and 2009, while Wigan did it for the first time as they appeared at Old Trafford four years in a row between 2013 and 2016.

The most recent streak this long came during Saints’ four-peat between 2019 and 2022, when they won Grand Finals against Salford Red Devils, the Warriors, Catalans and Leeds.

Now, Wigan have added their name to the list again under Peet’s tutelage, and in turn have become the second club – after Saints – to make it into three successive Grand Finals.

To clarify, we’re aware that any club on that list who has made four or more consecutive Grand Final appearances achieved three in a row at least twice in that same run, but given it’s the same run, that’s exactly what we’ve counted it as.

‘They’ve got a habit of getting it done on the big stage, I’m very lucky to work with them. It’s a privilege’

Speaking after Friday night’s 18-6 semi-final win over Leigh, head coach Peet had nothing but praise for his side: who will vie for their first major honour of the year next weekend, but their eighth trophy of his four-year tenure to date.

On the achievement of making three successive Grand Finals, the 41-year-old said: “I think that (nucleus of the squad) is the reason for it, I’m lucky enough to have a settled team.

“Unfortunately, players sometimes move on, but there’s a core group who are all still very good ages and they enjoy each others’ company, they want to get better.

“Our job as coaching staff is just to point them in the right direction.

“I think the longer we’re together as a group, the more we just trust the players and get out of their way, especially at this time of the year.

“It serves us well to see where they’re at, and they’ve got a habit of getting it done on the big stage, I’m very lucky to work with them. It’s a privilege.”