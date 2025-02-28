Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves are already holding talks about taking another of their Super League fixtures on the road in 2026 before they have even kicked off in Las Vegas this weekend.

The two sides will make history at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday when they compete in the first-ever Super League game to be held in the United States of America.

Both clubs, and most notably their respective chief executives, have spoken openly and passionately about spreading the message of rugby league beyond the sport’s traditional heartlands.

And now, the Warriors and the Wolves have plans to do another game on the road as early as 2026.

It is likely that if Super League is invited back to Las Vegas next year, it will not be Wigan and Warrington who get the invite – instead, it will be two different clubs.

That would leave the pair open to doing something different, with one of the two likely to relinquish a home game once again in order to play a fixture overseas.

Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick told Love Rugby League: “We’ve a great relationship with Wigan and we’re discussing the potential of another game on the road next year.

“We’re looking at some opportunities with what fits and what broadens the appeal of the game on the whole. Of course we’re deeply biased, but this is a sensational product we’ve got and we can’t wait to show it to the world this weekend.

“We’re already thinking about what we could maybe do next.”

And Fitzpatrick admitted that he would view this weekend as a success not by what happens primarily to Warrington, but how it impacts Super League as a whole.

“We’re already enjoying it and realising that, a big market of success would be that be Super League comes back next year, whoever it is. I’m not sure who’s interested but this whole hype shows it’s been a raging success. We would encourage and endorse at least two teams to make the trip if they were invited.”

