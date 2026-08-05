Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will square off in the Irish capital next April in the ‘Battle for Dublin’, the Super League clubs have confirmed.

As has been rumoured for a number of months, it’s now been made official that local foes Wigan and Warrington will make history in 2027 as they contest the first-ever Super League fixture in Ireland.

The pair’s rivalry continues following their clash in Las Vegas in 2025, with that the first Super League fixture to be played in America.

And next year’s clash in Dublin is rooted in history too, with the Warriors and the Wolves having faced off in the Irish capital previously, doing so at Shelbourne Park in 1934.

Here’s all the information you need to know about next April’s trip…

Key ‘Battle for Dublin’ details

This game will mark a home game for Warrington, so they will not host Wigan at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Super League in 2027.

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2027

Kick-off time: 5.30pm

Venue: Laya Area, Dublin

The venue belongs to rugby union outfit Leinster, and has officially re-opened today (August 5) following a €52 million transformation.

The capacity exceeds 20,000, and pre-registration for tickets is available directly through both clubs now.

‘Hopefully this will become another successful chapter in rugby league’s growth story;

The two clubs announced next April’s game in Dublin during an event in O’Connell’s Irish Pub in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon.

Wire’s Chief Executive Officer Karl Fitzpatrick said: “This is another landmark moment for our club, for Super League and for the sport of rugby league.

“Following the success of the Las Vegas and Paris projects, and the appetite shown for taking our game to new audiences, Dublin is the perfect next destination.

“It is a world-class sporting city with a proven track record of hosting major international events and provides another outstanding opportunity to showcase our sport on the big stage.

“This is about much more than 80 minutes of Rugby League. It’s an opportunity to create another unforgettable experience for our supporters, attract new audiences and continue building the profile of Super League beyond its traditional heartlands.”

Earlier this season, Wigan made the trip to Paris, beating Catalans in the French capital as the Dragons celebrated their 20th year as a Super League club in style at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski added: “The opportunity to take a Super League fixture to Dublin is another exciting step forward for Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and the sport of rugby league.

“Dublin has an outstanding reputation for hosting major sporting events and provides the perfect stage for two proud clubs and two passionate sets of supporters to showcase everything that makes our game special.

“This is about creating an occasion that people want to be part of, whether they’re lifelong supporters or discovering rugby league for the very first time.

“Our supporters have embraced every adventure we’ve taken them on in recent years, and I’m sure both Wigan and Warrington fans will once again create an unforgettable atmosphere.

“Hopefully this will become another successful chapter in rugby league’s growth story and show what can be achieved when we’re prepared to think differently and be ambitious.”