St Helens and Wigan Warriors’ women’s sides will meet in the Challenge Cup final for the very first time next month – and in doing so, setting an astonishing record for the two clubs in the process.

The Saints defeated York Valkyrie in the semi-finals of the competition once again to book their place in the Wembley showpiece for the fifth successive year.

But Wigan have booked their spot in the final for the first time in the history of the women’s team after a landmark win over Leeds Rhinos in York on Saturday afternoon.

It is the first time in history the two women’s sides of the great rivals have met in a major final. But for both clubs on the whole, it will also be a landmark occasion.

That is because Wigan Warriors and St Helens have never played each other at the new Wembley in any format since the stadium was rebuilt. That means next month’s women’s cup final will be an historic occasion as the two rivals square off there for the first time.

You have to go all the way back to 1991 to find the last time they contested a cup final, which the Warriors won 13-8.

In fact, it will only be the fifth time that has ever happened in a men’s or women’s Challenge Cup final. The others occurred in 1961, 1966, 1989 and, as mentioned, 1991.

The Saints were 10-6 winners over the Valkyrie on home turf on Sunday afternoon, with goal-kicking ultimately the difference.

The two sides scored one try apiece but it was the boot of Zoe Harris that proved to be the difference.

And after Denis Betts’ side announced their arrival as one of the women’s game’s premiere sides with their dismantling of Leeds, it has set up a thrilling final that officials may hope can result in an increased turnout at Wembley Stadium.