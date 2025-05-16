Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards have already set one Super League record this season courtesy of their 1-0 clash on the opening night of the season: and they’ve just set another.

The reigning Super League champions made it six league wins in a row with an impressive 36-28 win over their local rivals in front of a bumper crowd at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

Wigan’s win sent them top of the league ahead of Hull KR’s clash with Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening, but the result was also notable for another milestone.

The match didn’t finish until well after 10pm due to a lengthy delay for an apparently serious-looking injury to Wigan youngster Zach Eckersley.

And with a number of other stoppages and delays throughout the evening, the match wasn’t concluded until 10:17pm: almost 140 minutes long.

The incident involving Eckersley was placed on report and will undoubtedly be looked at by the Match Review Panel on Monday morning.

But the recent debate about delays to games will have reared its head again after a number of lengthy stoppages on Friday evening.

And no Super League game lasting just 80 minutes has run for as long since the Covid-19 pandemic, Love Rugby League understands – emphasising how long matches are taking in 2025.

While the game between the two sides in February did not feature a single try, this contest was a stark contrast – with 12 tries on the night.

However, it was Matt Peet’s side who ran out worthy winners despite a late rally from the Leopards to go to the top of the table ahead of Rovers taking to the field again on Saturday evening.

Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle and Adam Keighran were among their try-scorers as the Warriors inflicted defeat on their local rivals.

