Widnes Vikings’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all time including several club icons

They may currently be a Championship club, but Widnes Vikings have a rich history in the game, and that’s no different in the Super League era.

Below, we run through the Vikings‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off and Super 8s games included, but not matches in The Qualifiers – which Widnes were involved in on three occasions.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 31, 2024

10. Jack Owens – 26

Jack Owens in action for Widnes Vikings in 2013

First Super League try for Widnes: St Helens 28-35 Widnes (03.05.2013 – Round 14)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Castleford Tigers 34-20 Widnes (05.07.2015 – Round 20)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 83 in 183 appearances

9. Lloyd White – 27

First Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 37-36 Wigan Warriors (11.03.2012 – Round 6)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Wigan Warriors 28-12 Widnes Vikings (02.07.2017 – Round 20)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 39 in 147 appearances

8. Corey Thompson – 36

Corey Thompson in action for Widnes Vikings in 2017

First Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 56-12 Leeds Rhinos (14.02.2016 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 36-10 Leigh Centurions (22.06.2017 – Round 19)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 41 in 57 appearances

7. Kevin Brown – 37

First Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 58-24 Salford City Reds (07.04.2013 – Round 11)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 46-6 Hull FC (10.03.2016 – Round 5)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 51 in 97 appearances

6. Paddy Flynn – 41

Paddy Flynn in action for Widnes Vikings in 2012

First Super League try for Widnes: Huddersfield Giants 66-6 Widnes (12.02.2012 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 21-20 Salford Red Devils (26.07.2015 – Round 23)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 95 in 168 appearances

5. Adam Hughes – 45

First Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 43-10 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (29.03.2002 – Round 4)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 16-60 Warrington Wolves (21.08.2005 – Round 25)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 53 in 99 appearances

4. Joe Mellor – 46

Joe Mellor in action for Widnes Vikings in 2018

First Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 34-42 Catalans Dragons (20.05.2012 – Round 14)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Hull KR 31-12 Widnes (07.04.2018 – Round 10)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 66 in 178 appearances

3. Stefan Marsh – 56

First Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 37-36 Wigan Warriors (11.03.2012 – Round 6)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Wakefield Trinity 44-22 Widnes (24.06.2018 – Round 6)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 68 in 144 appearances

2. Rhys Hanbury – 71

Rhys Hanbury (ball in hand) in action for Widnes Vikings in 2018

First Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 16-44 Leeds Rhinos (26.02.2012 – Round 4)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 24-52 Castleford Tigers (29.07.2018 – Round 23)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 87 in 176 appearances

1. Patrick Ah Van – 73

First Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 14-32 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (03.02.2012 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Widnes: Widnes 24-52 Castleford Tigers (29.07.2018 – Round 23)

Total number of tries for Widnes in the summer era (all competitions): 95 in 123 appearances