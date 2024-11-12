Widnes Vikings swoop to sign Australian playmaker for 2025 Championship campaign

Championship club Widnes Vikings have signed Australian fullback or halfback Cameron Brown from League 1 outfit Cornwall for 2025.

The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Cornwall, scoring 27 tries and kicking 47 goals in 37 appearances for the Choughs.

Brown, who holds dual British and Australian citizenship due to his father being born in the UK, is comfortable playing fullback or halfback and will add depth to Widnes coach Allan Coleman’s spine options for next year’s Championship campaign.

“He is a really exciting player with lots of pace,” said Coleman. “He loves to attack the line and can play both in the halves and at fullback.

“I’m over the moon to get his signature, we had to fight off a lot of clubs for him so I’m delighted he chose to join us for 2025.”

Brown, who has previously played for Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup, was in fine form for Cornwall in 2024, scoring 13 tries and kicking 41 goals in 20 games.

“I can’t wait to come in and see what I can offer to the team,” said Brown on his move up north to Widnes.

“They had a great year in 2024 and the way Allan spoke to me, the club is heading in the right direction. There’s a lot to be excited about in the near future.

“I’ve heard great things about Widnes and when they got in contact with me, I was stoked about the opportunity to represent the club and play at a higher level.

“I’ve always been a player to back myself and play what’s in front of me so hopefully I can bring a bit of spark to the team.”

