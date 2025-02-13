Widnes Vikings secure Warrington Wolves man on dual-registration deal

Widnes Vikings have secured the services of Warrington Wolves youngster Alfie Johnson on a dual-registration deal, the club have confirmed.

Johnson only joined the Wolve this off-season, but will head to the Vikings for a minimum of two weeks.

The former rugby union man also played against the Vikings in a pre-season clash, scoring two tries in the process.

Widnes Vikings bolster ranks with Wire recruit

Commenting on the signing of Johnson, Widnes head Coach Allan Coleman said: “I’m over the moon to get Alfie on board. When we played Warrington in pre-season he was a real threat and scored two good tries.”

“He’s powerful, quick, and knows where the tryline is which is important to us.”

“We’ve got a few niggles in that back line and we’ve not got the biggest squad in the Championship, so it’s great to get him in and I’m excited to see how he goes.”

He is now also eligible to play in their Championship opener against Toulouse Olympique this weekend.

The winger is still learning his trade in the 13-man game, but spent time with the Leeds Rhinos reserves last season. He has also earned high praise from Wire boss Sam Burgess in his short time at the club.

“He’s been brilliant, Alfie,” Burgess said before their Challenge Cup clash with Whitehaven. “I’ve really enjoyed what he’s brought to the club and he’s been a breath of fresh air. He’s not from the north, him and his little mate Oli Leyland are both from down south. They have different opinions on things and especially Oli, he’s a little character.”

“Alfie is a great athlete. He’s only played a handful of rugby league games but you’d look at him and think he’s been around for a while, he’s a pretty natural player. He’ll definitely push through and play a few games.”

Johnson was also one of three new recruits to join the project under Sam Burgess this season, alongside Dan Russell and Oli Leyland.

