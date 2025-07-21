Widnes Vikings have given what the Championship club say is a ‘positive update’ on the health of Jake Maizen: who has been cleared of a fractured neck after suffering an injury on Sunday.

The Vikings’ game with Doncaster was stopped for over an hour as Maizen underwent medical treatment. Referee Cameron Worsley stopped the game before heading down the tunnel with Maizen to ensure he received the appropriate care.

The game eventually restarted, with Doncaster winning 20-16 despite playing the entire second half with just 11 men.

But most importantly, Widnes have now revealed that Maizen has been cleared of a serious injury issue – though he will require some time away from the game after sustaining a concussion and muscle damage to his neck.

However, there is no fracture. Speaking on Sunday evening, they said: “We’re pleased to share a positive update on Jake Maizen following the incident during today’s match which saw play suspended as he was stretchered from the field.

“Jake has undergone medical assessment and we can confirm there is no neck fracture, which is a huge relief. He has, however, sustained a concussion and some muscular strain in his neck.

“As per concussion protocols, Jake will take the necessary time away from training and competition to ensure a full and safe recovery. We’ll continue to support him throughout his rehabilitation and provide further updates as needed. We thank everyone for their concern and well wishes for Jake.”

Maizen joined the Vikings midway through this season on an 18-month deal. The Italy international has previously spent time with the likes of Halifax and Whitehaven.

