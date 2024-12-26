Widnes Vikings 2025 squad numbers as 7 new signings receive their jerseys
Widnes Vikings have officially unveiled their first-team squad numbers for 2025 – with Allan Coleman’s squad featuring seven new signings.
The Vikings have been revealed a new squad number every day in December as part of the club’s squad number advent calendar, which is now complete.
Jordan Johnstone, who won the Players’ Player of the Year, Coaches’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year in 2024, has taken the No. 9 jersey.
Four other players have received starting shirt numbers ahead of next season. Wales international Mike Butt has been handed the number five, whilst former Salford Red Devils forward Ryan Lannon has taken the number 13.
Widnes are also set to have a new starting front-row partnership – with Dan Murray and Martyn Reilly being given numbers eight and 10 respectively.
The Vikings have made six new signings ahead of the 2025 Championship – Dec Patton (19), Lewis Hall (20), Gavin Bennion (21), Reagan Sumner (22), Cameron Brown (23), Brett Bailey (24) and Adam Jones (26).
Meanwhile, club captain Jack Owens will continue to don the No. 1 jersey in 2025 as he enters his 12th season with his hometown club.
Widnes will once again have a plethora of homegrown talent within their ranks for next season – with the likes of Owens (1), Ryan Ince (2), Joe Edge (4), Joe Lyons (6), Tom Gilmore (7) and Johnstone (9) within their first-team squad.
Widnes Vikings 2025 squad numbers
1. Jack Owens
2. Ryan Ince
3. Matt Fleming
4. Joe Edge
5. Mike Butt
6. Joe Lyons
7. Tom Gilmore
8. Dan Murray
9. Jordan Johnstone
10. Martyn Reilly
11. Rhodri Lloyd
12. Danny Langtree
13. Ryan Lannon
14. Matty Fozard
15. Liam Bent
16. Liam Kirk
17. Max Roberts
18. Nick Gregson
19. Dec Patton
20. Lewis Hall
21. Gavin Bennion
22. Reagan Sumner
23. Cameron Brown
24. Brett Bailey
26. Adam Jones
