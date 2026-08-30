Widnes boss Allan Coleman admits the club can’t continue to rely on past glories to propel them, with new history needing to be created where silverware is concerned if the Vikings are to stand any chance of a Super League return in the coming years.

Bank Holiday Monday (August 31) sees Widnes take on London Broncos in the final of the 1895 Cup at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

The Vikings have been a Championship club since 2019, when they reached the first-ever edition of the 1895 Cup final only to be beaten at Wembley by Sheffield Eagles.

Seven years on, Coleman’s side head into this final as underdogs against a London side that have just clinched the Championship League Leaders’ Shield having been beaten only once in the league this season.

But Coleman insists there’s no glory in having just reached the final again, believing the club renowned as ‘cup kings’ need to start having trophies to show for their progress and success over the last couple of years.

‘Widnes were known as the cup kings of the late 70s, 80s and early 90s, but that’s worthless this day and age – you’ve got to be in contention’

Between 1975 and 1984, Widnes famously reached seven of ten Challenge Cup finals, winning four of them.

In that same period, they also clinched two League Cups, five Lancashire Cups and a Floodlit Trophy – before going on to carve out history by becoming the first-ever World Club champions after beating Canberra Raiders in 1989.

And while that storied history will rightly never be forgotten, ahead of this year’s 1895 Cup final though, head coach Coleman insists it’s time for new chapters to be written.

He said: “If we want to be in people’s eyeline and communication networks regarding being the club that has possibilities and chances (of getting to Super League), you’ve got to be winning trophies.

“It’s pointless living off past history.

“Widnes were known as the cup kings of the late 70s, 80s and early 90s, but that’s worthless this day and age – you’ve got to be in contention.

“It’d be a massive statement for us as a group to win something, but then to kickstart the club on the next journey of where we need it to be.”

‘We want to put games on show that people pay hard-earned money to go and watch that aren’t a farce’

It has been more than two months since Widnes booked their spot in the 1895 Cup showpiece by thrashing Rochdale Hornets 52-0 in the semi-finals at the DCBL Stadium.

Until recently, there was no certainty the final would take place due to a hectic schedule which requires the Vikings to play three times in just eight days.

But having come to an agreement with both London and the Rugby Football League (RFL), special dispensations were put in place to alleviate some of the stresses on Coleman’s squad.

Those dispensations include all players being made available to feature in the final regardless of when they were signed – with the likes of Danny Richardson, who joined Widnes after the semi-finals had taken place, initially set to be ineligible.

Coleman explained: “Gary Hetherington (Broncos’ Chief Executive Officer) and London recently reached out to the RFL alongside ourselves regarding our situation, and all realised this is unfair.

“The RFL have been good with their backing, they’ve been really helpful in trying to make it work for us.

“Both clubs came to an agreement over what was right for the game and right for the occasion.

“We can’t thank everyone involved enough for that, and it’s just about being smart, really… when you sign somebody 10/11 weeks ago, why would they not be allowed to play in a final when they’ve signed for the season?

“It’s all been worked out in the background.

“We want to put games on show that people pay hard-earned money to go and watch that aren’t a farce, it’s really important we don’t downgrade our sport and downgrade it for the paying fans.”

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