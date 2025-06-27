Widnes Vikings have completed a deal to sign one-time Leigh Leopards target Ben Condon on a deal for the rest of the 2025 season.

Condon had agreed a deal to join the Leopards ahead of the new season but due to an injury suffered away from rugby, that move had to be cancelled. Leigh subsequently signed Alec Tuitavake as his replacement.

But Condon has now completed a move to England six months later than expected but not in Super League, in the Championship with Widnes.

The 24-year-old made his NRL debut in 2020 with North Queensland Cowboys before spending two years with Manly in 2023 and 2024.

He said: “I’m so excited to be part of such an awesome club and community, I can’t wait to get over there and rip in.

“I want to thank Allan, Stuart, and the board for organising to get me over there so quickly. I can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Vikings coach Allan Coleman said: “I’m absolutely over the moon, there’s been a lot of work behind the scenes for a couple of weeks now to get this over the line.

“It’s really exciting to get Ben, he’s probably the highest profile player we’ve brought to the club since I’ve been here. He’s a giant of a man, a tough, no-nonsense forward who won’t take a back step.

“Bringing him in typifies exactly where we want to get to as a club, and he comes in at the right time when we’re really thin on the ground for bodies, so it’s fantastic to get him.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 St Helens closing in on major NRL star for 2026 after beating clubs to deal

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers recruitment update as Joe Stimson debut timeline shared

👉🏻 Nigel Wood lands new senior rugby league role as influence grip tightens

👉🏻 Super League schedule lacks ‘common sense’, says leading coach