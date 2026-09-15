Long-serving skipper Jack Owens is among four stars Championship outfit Widnes Vikings have announced will depart at the end of the 2026 season.

A product of his hometown club’s youth system, Owens – who is now 32 – made his first-team debut for Widnes as a teenager: featuring in a Challenge Cup tie against community club Siddal aged 16.

He has clocked up over 230 appearances for the Vikings across two stints, and having returned to the DCBL Stadium for the second of those ahead of the 2019 campaign, has been their captain since 2020.

Come the end of the season though, the veteran back will be on the move to pastures new – having previously spent time with both St Helens and Leigh in-between his stints at Widnes.

Owens also has loan appearances on his CV for both Whitehaven and Sheffield Eagles, with 120 tries scored and 401 goals kicked in 308 career appearances to date as well as one drop goal.

Widnes stalwart Jack Owens and Super League-bound youngster Nathan Connell among four departing Vikings stars

Widnes remain in the Championship play-offs and host Oldham this weekend, but announced four end-of-season departures on Monday including that of Owens.

Elsewhere, young gun Nathan Connell and elder statesman Mike Butt were also among the quartet – with their 2027 moves to Bradford Bulls and Salford RLFC having already been announced.

Ex-Salford ace Connell will join Bradford after just a sole season donning the Vikings’ colours while seven-time Wales international Butt has spent the last three years at the DCBL Stadium, taking his club career appearance tally up to 250.

Front-rower Jack Houghton rounds off the four names included in Monday’s press release, with his stint at Widnes also spanning a sole campaign.

Houghton arrived from North Wales Crusaders ahead of 2026 but has struggled to nail down a spot in Allan Coleman’s squad.

His 11 appearances across all competitions this term added to by games played on loan for both Salford and Rochdale Hornets.

Elsewhere, Widnes have also confirmed negotiations remain ongoing over the future of former Saints and Leigh back Matty Fleming, who has scored 26 tries in 100 appearances for the club to date.

Head coach Coleman said: “I just want to wish all the players leaving us all the best in the future. I’m so grateful that they played a part in the history of our club and a part of our season.

“They;ll always be a Viking in our eyes and we can’t thank them enough. We wish them all the best of luck in the future, and they go with our absolute best wishes.”