Leeds Rhinos were left stunned as St Helens produced one of the greatest finales ever seen in Super League history to stun AMT Headingley and progress to week two of the play-offs.

The Rhinos looked destined to set up a tie with Hull KR next weekend before the Saints somehow kept the ball alive after the full-time hooter which led to Shane Wright eventually scoring the match- winning try.

It was a moment which left many in complete silence, but the Sky Sports team that were there on Saturday evening were able to piece together one of the most incredible moments in Super League’s 30-year history, with it instantly bringing back memories of the legendary ‘Wide to West’ try all those years ago.

Former St Helens legend Jon Wilkin said: “Wide to Wright.. I think it was left to Wright! It went left to Wright! Oh man. What a game. We talk between the halves and we were saying that this was a shocking attacking display from St Helens. But we’ve witnessed one of the greatest tries in play-off history. The desperation, the fight from St Helens.”

Super League legend Sam Tomkins was quick to pick out one unsung hero of that incredible try for praise.

He said: “Unbelievable. They were known as entertainers but that try alone is something that you can’t practice. You can’t practice throwing it from one side to the other. Harry Robertson.. if he isn’t on this team, St Helens are going home tonight. An unbelievable effort from a young kid who doesn’t get enough ball.

“The best we’ve seen for a long, long time. An unbelievable and wild finish to a wild game.”

Few summed it up quite like presenter Brian Carney, who said: “You have witnessed wide to Wright. a never to be forgotten finish to a Super League game. Paul Wellens has engineered a victory and taken St Helens into next week’s semi-final.”