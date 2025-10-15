After months of uncertainty, speculation and, quite frankly, pretty ugly scenes at boardroom level for rugby league in Britain, we are finally at the point of no return.

Rightly or wrongly, and whatever you think of the people that have now gripped control of this sport, Super League WILL go to 14 teams on Friday. Do not believe any pomp and circumstance suggesting that it’s ‘only if the independent panel see two teams that meet the criteria’.

The game faces a seminal moment with its choices. The mood music is that Bradford Bulls are going to make the top 12 of the IMG gradings by default and if that is the case, you must tip your hat to them.

On the Bulls for a brief moment, there is no doubting that they would bring plenty of positives to Super League if they were to return in their current incarnation for the first time, having formed in 2017 following the old company’s liquidation.

Many existing Super League sides have Bradford academy products in, the Bulls have thriving teams at a number of levels and disciplines and they have a CEO in Jason Hirst who is well-respected across the game, is a proud Bradfordian who works tirelessly for the benefit of the club and whom will command aforementioned respect around the table.

The millstone around their neck remains Odsal. A ground not fit for purpose in any way, shape or form and one which will look out of place in a sport trying to advertise itself as elite. But to credit those running the Bulls today, they have been lumbered with that particular white elephant.

The links to Nigel Wood also cannot, and should not, be ignored. But if they make the 12, the Bulls are in on merit. So good luck to them.

But what the game does next is intriguing. That would likely leave Toulouse, York Knights and London Broncos in a fight for two spots in the elite – and while you can make compelling arguments for all three, this is going to be a moment to put what the Knights have achieved in the spotlight.

The one club in the running that have never been in Super League, this feels like the right time to pull the trigger on the Knights for a plethora of reasons. We should really start with the most important: and that is on the pitch.

Toulouse were worthy and deserved champions in the Championship and they also deserve to be right near the front of the queue. But York’s performance has also been mightily impressive, winning the 1895 Cup, finishing top of the table and winning 20 games in a row. If we are looking to add clubs to Super League who will have the best chance of competing, then York tick that box.

Their recruitment is also enough to suggest they will adapt to Super League too. Paul Vaughan is undoubtedly still a top-end forward, Justin Sangare impressed for Salford in difficult circumstances, Jon Bennison has won a Super League title and there are big hopes around incoming Australian Jordan Lipp. That is not to suggest York will immediately push for the play-offs: but they will hold their own.

Then there is the facility. Of course, some people will point to the fact that it’s not in the centre of York – but it’s not a dramatically long bus ride. And in comparison to many of the other venues in Super League, it’s lightyears ahead of them in terms of standard and how modern it is.

There’s a reason why it’s hosted so many big events including Challenge Cup semi-finals; and York is a destination fans will want to go to on a regular basis, too.

York are also investing heavily off the field, too, attempting to grow the business commercially and strategically to ensure they’re a permanent fixture at the top end of Super League, not just a short-term flash in the pan.

Then, of course, the one thing some people said York could never assemble: a crowd. The fact there were over 6,000 people at the Championship final – 99% of them York fans – at a week’s notice suggests the city and North Yorkshire as a region is starved of elite-level sport. That could all change in the next few days.

Every club realistically in the mix has a case. And every club in the mix has faults. But if rugby league’s administrators want to point towards Super League being a progressive and modern competition with clubs that have aspiration to follow in the footsteps of our new champions, Hull KR, then the evidence is all there for York. They are a clear Super League side in waiting.

The only question is: do the people that really matter see it that way?

The potential for crowds is there. The facility is superb. The plans medium and long-term are compelling. The location is world-class. Their recruitment is strong. If not now for York Knights – then when?

