It’s been a regular fixture on TV screens again in 2025: but for the second time in three weekends, there will be no Thursday night Super League again this week.

RL Commercial officials committed to restoring the time-slot as often and frequently as possible this year, with a desire to ensure supporters can watch as many games in as many different slots as possible over the course of the season.

But it was warned at the beginning of the year that there would be a handful of occasions when it wouldn’t be possible for there to be a Thursday night match due to short turnarounds and scheduling issues.

The week after the Challenge Cup final was always going to be one of those, as it was impossible to predict who would play at Wembley and put two other sides in the Thursday slot.

And this weekend is another.

Love Rugby League has been told that two games were looked at this weekend as possible Thursday night options. One of them was Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards, which will now take the headline slot on Friday evening instead.

Leigh were in France on Saturday evening playing Catalans Dragons and with the travel logistics involved, would have effectively been subject to a short turnaround. It was agreed by all parties that the game, therefore, would not be played on Thursday.

The other pick that was considered was Warrington Wolves’ game with Hull FC, which will be played on Saturday evening.

That, however, was also unable to be moved to Thursday evening as Hull FC only played on Sunday afternoon against Salford Red Devils in a game that had already been locked in for broadcast.

That meant that this weekend is one of the rare examples where there will be no Thursday fixtures – but the slot will return next week when Castleford Tigers host Huddersfield Giants.