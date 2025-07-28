Super League clubs would usually have a busy Monday morning as they discover which players could be suspended for the following week’s games: but that won’t be the case this week.

The Match Review Panel ordinarily assemble to review the weekend’s Super League fixtures and comb through every incident of controversy.

However, they will be given a rare Monday off this week – thanks to the fact we are currently halfway through the split round.

Super League is splitting Round 20 over two consecutive weekends in order to give players a mid-season break.

Three games took place last weekend, with Wakefield defeating Leeds, Wigan beating Catalans and Huddersfield stunning Hull FC.

The other six teams return to action this weekend with Salford facing Hull KR, Warrington taking on Leigh Leopards and St Helens facing Castleford.

But the six sides that have already played their Round 20 fixtures will have to wait an extra week to discover if there are to be any charges or suspensions handed out from those games. That is because the Match Review Panel will look at all six games as per usual.

So it is a quieter Monday than normal for the sport and for those looking to see which players have been hit with charges following the games we have seen.

Only next Monday will the likes of Leeds, Wakefield and Wigan find that out.

However, there is one interesting thing of note happening in Super League: a vital clubs meeting at AMT Headingley that will determine whether or not Super League could expand to 14 teams or remain at 12 for the 2026 season.

The clubs are expected to be briefed on the issues including finance and the prospect of Championship teams potentially entering without central funding. Love Rugby League revealed last week that the IMG gradings will stay in place for 2026.