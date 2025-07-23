Why there are only three Super League games this week with Round 20 split explained

There are only three Super League games taking place this week, with Round 20 split across the space of a fortnight in order to compensate for the 2025 campaign having no international break.

For the very first time in the history of the competition, one of the rounds has been split over two weeks.

Accordingly, three of the six Round 20 fixtures will take place this week and the other three will take place next week.

This decision was taken in order to ensure every player in the competition had the opportunity of at least one week off during the season regardless of how they fared in the Challenge Cup.

At this moment in time, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves are the only sides in Super League who are yet to enjoy a week without a game this year having progressed all the way to the Challenge Cup final.

Traditionally, the mid-season international break has provided this opportunity to the vast majority of players.

But with no mid-season international break included in the schedule for this season, a split round was the path chosen to accommodate the week off.

Those who don’t play this week will have had circa two weeks between games by the time their next fixture comes around.

Those who have next week off will also have had circa two weeks between games by the time their Round 21 fixture comes around.

Here is how Round 20 shapes up with the split.

Week One

Thursday, July 24 – Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday, July 25 – Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Saturday, July 26 – Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants (3pm)

Week Two

Thursday, July 1 – Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (8pm)

Friday, August 1 – Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (8pm) & St Helens v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

