Payne Haas might just be the best forward to ever play the game of rugby league, but is he a victim of his own success?

At just 25 years of age, he is already a four-time Dally M Prop of the Year and is probably the first player picked for the New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos representative teams.

But when it comes to club level, here’s the catch: Despite statistically having the best front-rower in the game, the Brisbane Broncos, with all their resources, have still failed to claim a premiership.

This raises a tough question: If five different Broncos coaches can’t use the best prop in the game to help win Brisbane a title, should the club invest even more money in him? Or is it time to rethink the logic of paying top dollar for a forward and instead spread that salary cap across the entire team?

The big front-rower comes off contract with the Broncos at the end of 2027, and with suitors lining up for his signature – where will he end up?

Haas’ loyalty: Actions vs. Words

Haas has consistently said he wants to remain with Brisbane. The Broncos took a chance on the young star early in his career, sticking by him through off-field controversies, and he’s expressed his gratitude in return.

“I’ve made lots of mistakes early in my career, which I regret now, but they’ve stuck by me, stuck solid,” said Haas on Tuesday.

“The only way I can repay them is to try and get a premiership.”

“I love the club so much, and I really don’t see myself playing for anyone else,” he continued. “I just want to win premierships, to be honest.”

But despite these heartfelt words, there’s a worrying reality for Broncos fans: Haas hasn’t signed a new deal yet, and his actions over the years suggest his commitment to Brisbane isn’t as strong as it seems.

This comes after his manager “accidentally on purpose” put the front-rowers name down as players available to speak to other clubs when player contract negotiations open up to all clubs on November 1.

In 2022, Haas publicly requested a release from his contract. The Broncos rejected that request, but it raised eyebrows about where his loyalty lies. Overnight, he went from one of the most loved Broncos to being booed by Brisbane fans as he took the field.

So, does Haas want to stay and win premierships, or is he just saying all the right things?

Veteran journalist Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield thinks it’s the latter: “I think what we’ve been reading in the media is all bulls**t.”

“He’s saying all the right things,” Buzz said in a video on Code Sports. “And his manager is saying all the right things because publicly they have no choice,” he added.

“They [the Broncos] are desperately trying to reestablish their premiership credentials, and if Payne Haas came out now and publicly admitted that he’s not so sure about staying there, could you imagine the backlash?”

“As in all negotiations, and as in all PR exercises, people in tense situations like this publicly say the right thing. I have it on other authority that it’s anything but certain that he will stay there.”

The thing is, Haas might not even have to change postcodes to get a bigger payday, as southeast Queensland now boasts three clubs in the region.

The Wayne Bennett theory: How much is a prop worth?

Wayne Bennett, one of rugby league’s greatest minds, has long been critical of paying props top money.

He once said a prop wasn’t worth more than $300,000 per season. His reasoning? Props are necessary, but they themselves don’t win premierships.

While Bennett’s stance has evolved over time – since admitting that Payne Haas is the “exception to the rule” – the question remains: Is paying huge sums for a prop the best way to build a premiership-winning team?

Haas signed his three-year, $3.5 million contract in 2023 at the height of the Broncos’ most recent (almost) success, but it’s been a downhill journey since their grand final appearance that year. They missed the finals series completely in 2024 and are coming off the end of a seven-game losing streak in 2025 – just clinging on the top eight.

While props like Haas can dominate in terms of metres gained and defensive presence, the real investment of top teams revolves around the spine positions of fullback, hooker, five-eighth, and halfback.

In fact, Brisbane’s failure to win the 2023 premiership – despite having a powerhouse forward pack that included rep players like Haas, Patrick Carrigan, and Thomas Flegler – should serve as a powerful reminder to Broncos management that it’s not just props who win premierships.

And let’s not forget who the star prop at the Broncos was when they earned the club’s first wooden spoon.

But you can’t fault the big fella. Haas constantly does everything in his power to give Brisbane an edge, averaging about 16 hit-ups per game, 920 post-contact metres, and a tackle efficiency of over 98 per cent in 2025. And with stats like that, there’s no wonder he’s the highest paid prop of all time.

Even with NRL superstars such as Reece Walsh and Adam Reynolds in the mix, the Broncos are struggling to find consistent form this season, despite playing off the back of the rampaging front-rower.

This begs the question: How will other teams fare when their salary cap is largely consumed by a front-rower? At his peak value, Payne Haas may win you a game, but not a comp.

Maybe Bennett was onto something after all.

Are statistics enough?

Haas is a freak athlete – there’s no doubt about it. His 920 post-contact metres and near-perfect tackle efficiency speak volumes about his ability to dominate in the middle.

However, meter-eating alone doesn’t win premierships. You need a team with balance, depth, and an attacking spine to complement your go-forward.

Brisbane has shown the NRL that having the best prop in the game isn’t enough on its own if your key areas aren’t functioning. So, what’s it really worth in the search for premiership glory?

In contrast, the Warriors, sitting equal first on the NRL ladder, who don’t have the most star-studded forward pack on paper, are finding ways to win week after week. Even after losing their best-performing front-rower, Mitch Barnett, they were still able to galvanise and get the win.

Similarly, the Canterbury Bulldogs have made future investments into their spine (the talk of the town in 2025) not their front-rowers. The Dogs forward pack are reportedly all on low to mid-tier salary banding, and know they have to work together to win games.

Sure, Payne Haas might be the best front-rower we’ve ever seen, but why pay even more for a meter-eating prop when you could funnel that money into players who can actually turn those metres into points?

Money talks: The family factor

Of course, money isn’t everything – but it sure helps. Payne Haas has two children and is the legal guardian of his two younger brothers, adding a layer of complexity to his decision-making process.

While he insists that money isn’t his primary motivation, financial stability for his family will undoubtedly play a significant role in his decision.

In fact, reports suggest that Haas could command a salary of up to $1.6 million per season on the open market. Teams like the Perth Bears, set to enter the competition in 2027 – coincidentally at the same time Haas’ contract ends with the Broncos – could push the envelope even further in contract negotiations to lure the NSW superstar.

Haas will have to weigh whether his love for the Broncos and his family situation outweigh the financial gain that a lucrative contract elsewhere could offer.

Given that no deal has been signed as yet, his name has been put forward by his manager, and his past experience with fan backlash, could this all be a mutual exercise to avoid the noise around the Brisbane club ahead of November 1?

Is Haas so dominant that he’s actually too good to win a premiership?

There is no doubt that his freakish athleticism and relentless work ethic demands a high salary. But does he end up doing too much, carrying the load for a team that just can’t quite get over the line?

If he wants actual success, does this, in real terms, mean a pay cut? Thus could this “exception to the rule” player be costing teams and himself future premierships?

In the end it might just be that Payne Haas might just be too good to win a NRL premiership.