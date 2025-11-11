England lost the Rugby League Ashes Series against Australia 3-0, being whitewashed on home soil, and there’s been plenty of scrutiny on head coach Shaun Wane as a result. But he has to remain in charge.

The world had waited 22 years for an Ashes Series, and England failed to deliver. Some of Wane’s squad selections can be questioned, be that because of loyalty or under-performance. That much is true.

But Wane’s contract was extended by the RFL back in 2023 until the end of what then should have been the 2025 World Cup.

Of course, that World Cup is now taking place Down Under across Australia and Papua New Guinea in 2026, and the state of the British game at the moment means allowing him to see that contract through is the best option available.

World Cup preparation

The 61-year-old has been at the helm of the national side since February 2020, and England have ultimately been building towards next year’s World Cup ever since their semi-final heartbreak against Samoa in 2022.

If Wane was to go, all that preparation has been lost, and when would his successor have the chance to put their own stamp on the squad?

We weren’t even able to fit in an international camp during the 2025 season with 12 clubs in Super League. What chance is there of one taking place in 2026 as the competition expands to 14?

We’d be giving Wane’s successor, whoever it may be, about three weeks to mould a squad to go and win the World Cup. It’s not happening.

Whenever Wane does depart, it needs to be a long-term plan to build towards competing with the top nations. The international schedule is finally being sorted out, so let’s get through the World Cup and then re-assess.

If Wane’s contract isn’t renewed, then the hunt for a successor can be targeted long-term rather than someone to cobble together a plan for the World Cup alone. The reality is England are very highly unlikely to win it next autumn, whoever is at the helm.

Contentment

Should the squad have been different for the Ashes? Well, every single England supporter would say yes, but each would have their own take on how the 24 should have looked.

The reality is that the Ashes Series wasn’t lost through discontent within the 24 that were picked, there have been no suggestions that any of the squad are unhappy with the man in charge.

In fact, there’s been plenty of support from within the camp for him – and yes, anyone in his squad is more likely to back him, but can anyone honestly say they don’t believe Wane has that support?

The ‘club culture’ is an extremely tough one to create on the international front, and that’s what Wane has helped to produce. For now at least, ahead of that World Cup, why upset the applecart?

Quality lacked too often this autumn, and no one would argue that, but there was grit and determination in abundance, largely thanks to that culture of wanting to turn up for one another.

And if you think a few changes to the squad would have won England this Ashes Series, we’re afraid we can’t get on board.

Where next?

This is arguably the biggest ‘pull factor’ for us in the battle of Wane in v Wane out.

There doesn’t appear to be a leading candidate for the role, even if he was to vacate.

Who is going to replace him that doesn’t just see the England job as a stop gap? Can someone combine it with a club coaching role?

So many questions need to be answered and boxes need to be ticked, and we just don’t see anyone standing out above the rest as the next man – or woman – to lead England forward.

Again, is there anyone in the world that would win England the 2026 World Cup? Answers on a postcard.