Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue will miss the Robins’ game with York Knights this weekend: but there is some confusion about why it is not a harsher punishment.

The Rovers forward was sent off in the second half of their defeat to Wakefield Trinity after a swinging arm which caught the head of Tray Lolesio.

It forced Lolesio from the field and he did return for the remainder of the contest. The Match Review Panel determined that incident worthy of a strong Grade D sanction, which usually carries a 12-point sanction and a guaranteed two-match suspension at the very minimum.

But Sue was only banned for one game. However, there is a logical explanation as to why the ban was so short.

Why Sue’s sanction was reduced

As per the RFL’s operational guidelines on the disciplinary process, any act of on-field misconduct that leads to a player being sent off impacts the sanction they receive the following Monday.

If a player is sent off in the first half of a game, their punishment will be lowered by two points. If the incident occurs in the second half, it lowers the sanction by one disciplinary point.

As Sue was sent off in the second half, it means his Grade D sanction of 12 points being lowered to 11. Fortunately for the prop, it also spared him from an extra game’s suspension.

He had 0.25 points on his record before this charge – taking him up to 11.25. The threshold for a two-match ban is 12 points, meaning Sue has narrowly avoided an extra match.

Lolesio HIA confusion clarified

There has also been confusion over the incident itself and how Lolesio’s HIA could have led to more points on Sue’s record.

If a player is removed from the field of play after an incident of misconduct and they are unable to return – essentially, if they fail a Head Injury Assessment – then the player who caused the incident will have three more points added to their record by default.

In this instance, taking into account the above detail on Sue’s charge being lowered to 11 points, Lolesio failing his HIA would have increased the ban back up to 14 points – taking the prop over the threshold for a two-match suspension.

However, it has been confirmed that Lolesio actually passed his HIA after leaving the field in the 62nd minute, with Wakefield opting to not put him back on the field.

It is within a club’s right to do that and the Match Review Panel only act based on the outcome of a HIA, not a club’s personal decision on a player’s participation in the game after they pass the assessment.

That is why Sue’s ban was only one game, and why he did not get the three extra penalty points added to his record.

Had Sue been banned for a second game, he would have missed their huge clash with Leigh Leopards next weekend, as well as the visit of Mark Applegarth’s Knights this Friday.

But Sue will now have to sit out just a solitary match.