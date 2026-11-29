Could the Championship be set to televise fixtures in 2027?

The second tier has not had a dedicated broadcast deal for some time, though some clubs have shown their own games in the past through streaming on YouTube.

That includes London Broncos, who regularly showed their fixtures last season as they strolled to the Championship title and 1895 Cup trophies.

But more and more games from the second tier could be available to watch next year.

Championship games to be streamed?

Love Rugby League understands that active discussions have been taking place for a number of weeks which would allow clubs to be able to stream their own fixtures if they so desired.

New RFL chief executive Ian Nolan is keen to ensure that the Championship gets as much exposure and prominence with its new look and structure in 2027.

And Nolan’s comments on Sunday when the Championship fixtures were confirmed seemed to suggest there are more initiatives and chances for Championship games to be shown.

“We’ve unveiled a fresh brand, and we’ll announce further media innovations this season so fans can see more action than ever before,” Nolan said.

That is unlikely to be a dedicated TV contract, it is understood.

However, the RFL – led by Nolan, who has a strong background in digital media – have been exploring the ways in which clubs can show their own fixtures at minimal cost.

It remains to be seen whether they would be streamed for free on YouTube or clubs would charge for the right, allowing them much-needed income streams.

But games on digital platforms like YouTube appears to be a strong possibility.

Championship’s TV history

The game’s broadcast landscape has changed significantly since the last dedicated broadcast deal for the Championship, which was shown on Premier Sports.

Not since 2022 has the second tier had regular exposure on television, with that deal expiring and ultimately not being renewed, leaving the Championship without a broadcast deal.

But there will be more ways to watch than ever before going into next season and beyond.