Mikey Lewis looks set to start in Saturday’s Ashes opener against Australia after the Hull KR half-back was seemingly preferred to Harry Smith.

Smith has been left out of Shaun Wane’s 19 altogether to face the Kangaroos in London. While that would strongly hint at Lewis partnering George Williams in the halves, there are other slightly left-field options still available to Wane, including playing Jack Welsby at stand-off and AJ Brimson at fullback.

However, it appears as though Lewis will be wearing the six shirt on Saturday afternoon – not least when you consider some hints dropped by Wane during a recent training session that was videoed and shared on social media by England.

Wane was captured speaking to Sam Tomkins talking about Lewis, saying: “I like him being a run threat.”

Lewis then responded to Wane saying: “The more times we (him and Williams) can pair up together, that’s the last thing they want.”

🎤 Mikey Lewis mic’d up! 👀 Unique insight into an #EnglandRL training session… 📺 Chasing History Episode 1 is out NOW on the England Rugby League YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/H1UgkbhuTZ — England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 23, 2025

Lewis was then captured taking on the line and being caught high by a team-mate. Wane responded by telling him: “I like the running side of your game. It’s a big, big plus. That’s a penalty and we kick and score from that. Just that one play.”

Lewis himself insisted he has immense confidence that the squad assembled by Wane is good enough to win the Ashes for the first time since 1970.

He said: “We’ve got a team that Shaun and everyone has put together to beat them. Whatever my job or role is I’ll do it to the best I can. If I’m lucky enough to be in that squad, I’ll make sure I’m ready to go.”