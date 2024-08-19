An allegation of biting made by Hull KR star Mikey Lewis against Catalans Dragons’ Cesar Rouge has been dismissed – after it was adjudged that there was no conclusive footage to support the claim.

Lewis made a complaint to referee Tom Grant during Sunday’s Super League clash between Hull KR and Catalans, after an incident where the pair appeared to clash.

Grant subsequently put the incident on report, with Lewis confirming to Sky Sports post-match that he felt Rouge had bitten him. “It’s just one of them things, I’m trying to look after Jez (Litten) and push him (Rouge) off, he said. “My hand has ended up there and he’s bit down. I’ll let the RFL do their thing.”

The incident was looked at by the RFL’s Match Review Panel on Monday morning – but Rouge will face no further action moving forwards.

The notes from the MRP state that there was simply no footage to support an allegation of a bite, and that Lewis put his hand in Rouge’s mouth.

The minutes said: “Opponent has put hand in player’s mouth and footage does not show player biting down on his opponent.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara reacted with disappointment in the aftermath of the game that the allegation had been made, and said that Rouge was ‘pretty upset’ about what he had been accused of.

“I spoke to him. That needs looking at. Because there are two blokes standing and one bloke puts his hand in the other bloke’s mouth and pushes down on it.

“You can’t have a biting allegation on that. That’s wrong. Cesar is in there pretty upset that he’s been alleged of a bite. He’s done nothing but put a hand in his mouth. I’d be very surprised if there’s any action taken against Cesar on that.”

And it appears McNamara has been proven to be correct, with Rouge to face no further action and the incident now seemingly put to bed.

