Rugby league is a weak link sport. In fact, it’s about the strongest weak link sport there is.

As someone who writes a lot about rugby league tactics, I’d always assumed that this was fairly common knowledge, until friend of the column Rugby League Eye Test published a statistical analysis that proved the weakness of the links and cited me as the only journalist who ever talked about it.

As any comedian knows, the only thing worse than nobody laughing is just one person laughing, so this was a concern.

On the plus side, it’s a nice piece of admittedly niche SEO real estate to have. Stuart Maconie named Britpop and Louis Leroy coined impressionism, and nobody really knows them for anything else these days.

Tactics and stats go hand in hand, and one rarely works without the other – so it was good to see hard data that backed up what had always (to me at least) been clear, but undefined.

In the course of writing a very long research paper on the history of tactics in rugby league as part of the Tom Brock Scholarship, plenty of legendary coaches had also confirmed this theory in interviews, albeit often with the caveat that they’d never heard the term ‘weak link sport’.

The term doesn’t really matter, because the intrinsic truth is one that anyone who plays, coaches or watches from the sidelines knows intuitively: rugby league success ultimately falls down to the strength of your worst player, not your best.

Players love to pay full credit to the boys (or girls), but they do it because they are perfectly aware that the inherent sublimation to the collective we like to see in our stars isn’t just a cultural touchpoint for rugby league, it’s a tactical one too.

As we start the run to the finals, however, it’s about to change slightly. It’s a major cliche that finals football is a different game, but in this sense it actually is: tactically, playing exclusively against other good teams is demonstrably different to the rest of the week-to-week NRL.

This is why the finals are great, of course. We play the best against the best for a reason. It’s also why it’s worth looking into weak link sports, why rugby league is one and why, for those watching the next two months of footy, that matters massively.

What is a weak link sport? And why is RL one?

Team sports sit on a spectrum of individual player value, with weak link at one end and strong link at the other.

Every player in a team sport has different strengths and weaknesses, and each individual has a different level of talent, application and understanding of systems. Thus, the way that those players are allocated within the system is of paramount importance.

Where you put them influences how much impact – positive or negative – they can have on the end result, and the first role of tactics is hiding your weaknesses and accentuating your strengths.

Where any individual sport sits on the weak link/strong link spectrum plays is the first consideration of tactics, and two main factors influence this: how many players you have to allocate and how much points production you need to create (or prevent) to win.

In a sport like basketball, where you need to score fifty or more times a game and only have five people to choose from, the value of your best player is paramount. They’re the one who is going to score you those points and they won’t need to beat that many people to do it.

Thus, the strongest link is most important. On a macro level, when you’re building a roster, it makes sense to invest in a star player first and then build around them. The ceiling matters more than the floor.

In a sport like soccer, where you have twice as many participants and scoring might only happen once in a game (or not at all), then preventing goals is most vital.

As that can only be done collectively, you need everyone to be of a certain standard. It’s a weak link sport, so you raise the floor before you worry about the ceiling.

It’s transfer silly season at the moment in soccer, and while the newspaper headlines are always about star players moving, what supporters tend to care most about is filling the gaps they know in the squad and, to use the parlance, raising the level. You do that from the bottom up.

The reason rugby league is the strongest weak link sport is that you have to defend collectively, like in soccer, but unlike in soccer, you do so on a horizontal plane and with physical contact.

You can carry a poor striker or winger and still defend well, either by simply standing in the right place or blocking the ball. Good luck doing that when you have to block an opponent too, and you’re lined out so they can run straight at you.

You see soccer teams with ten players win or draw all the time, whereas a send off is almost always terminal in rugby league. Fatigue, space manipulation and physicality quickly compound with an extra link.

Rugby union also has this, but there’s just far less rugby in a rugby union match: all that lying around wastes everyone’s time and thus fewer things happen, with less opportunity to target that weak link.

Your Achilles heel might be terrible, but they’re probably on the other side of the field standing still for 50% of the gametime, as opposed to doing shuttle runs for an hour.

The unrelenting physicality also adds up over a season as well, which adds another layer to the weak link conundrum.

The attrition rate for players within a rugby league competition is high, either through suspension or injury, and there’s a solid base of data that suggests that the most important players on a roster aren’t the top five, but the bottom – those who come in towards the end when everyone else is injured, knackered, banned or a combination of the three.

It’s one of the reasons why the current NRL top six includes the Warriors, Raiders, Bulldogs and Sharks, who contributed nine players total to State of Origin, but the bottom six contributed far more (13). Having good players doesn’t matter if your other guys aren’t up to it.

Clubs that consistently win are those who excel at raising the squad floor as well as the team floor. You know this is true because you’ve heard the phrase ‘next man up’ seventeen thousand times before. It’s a cliche for a reason.

‘Next man up’ is a bit of a misnomer, because the success of the cliche lies in the system. For highly-defined, well-articulated tactical structures, ‘next man up’ actually begets the other great cliche, ‘simplified their role’, which is footyspeak for ‘do what I tell you and nothing else’.

In rugby league, you can go a long way to raising your floor by simply not doing anything stupid, especially in defence. Run hard, don’t pass, tackle the man in front of you.

Attack is based on two factors, qualitative and quantitative advantage, and defence is about minimising them.

Quantitative involves counting numbers and then exploiting overloads – draw and pass, as anyone who has played touch footy knows – whereas qualitative is about big v small, slow v fast, skilful v not.

Xavier Coates against a smaller winger for a kick, Reece Walsh burning a forward for speed, Addin Fonua-Blake crashing over a halfback or Harry Grant outsmarting the markers – we’ve all seen this movie before.

Usually points follow a bit of both: get a yard on a defender and exploit the gap, smuggle an offload that results in a numerical advantage, then execute.

The cat and mouse between the two is why rugby league is so fun to watch at a micro level. It’s all about finding a weakness and getting there before it is covered.

The strong link is important in finding the weak link, but there has to be one there to be found. That’s the nub of it all.

Why does weak v strong link footy define the finals?

When the teams are better, however, this all takes on a different character, which is why at finals time, you see a slight inversion of the strongest weak link rule.

The general quality is obviously higher – all the weakest links are on Mad Monday – so the importance of your stronger link as a differentiating factor goes up.

The game becomes less about your worst player, as theoretically the level of the worst player has risen relative to the regular season, and more about your best, the one who can make the play in the big moment.

The strongest weak link sport becomes even less so as scores tighten, as every point becomes more consequential the fewer of them that are going around.

Having a player who can score you that point matters more, especially in areas like kicking, where one excellent exponent can break a strong defence or, at the very least, add penalty goals/field goals if tries are at a premium.

The potential for variance – HIAs, injuries, refereeing – to affect a single result also makes everything that little more random. Have a bad weekend in June and you play again next week, but in September, you go home.

Covering your weak link through simple messaging is a lot harder when the messaging gets thrown out of the window, while individual talent tends to come to the fore when the chips are down.

When it comes to actually winning against the best of the best, the value of a superstar only grows. There’s a reason the best are the best, after all: it’s because they can show their talents in the most difficult of circumstances.

Sport is a zero sum game – there has to be a winner and a loser. It’s also a relative pursuit, in that you can only test yourself against the opponent in front of you.

Teams can get to the finals based on being consistently good against bad teams, but they rarely make inroads when they’re there.

In a sport like soccer, where there are no playoffs, it’s as much about beating the chaff as beating your rivals.

Last season in Scotland’s two horse title race, Celtic took just four points from a possible 12 against Rangers, but won the championship easily based on their ability to more consistently defeat the other, worse teams.

In rugby league, you can do that all the way to a minor premiership – as the Raiders well might – but the knockouts will be totally different. At the time of writing, they have lost to the Bulldogs, narrowly defeated the Storm and haven’t played the Panthers at all.

This isn’t to denigrate the Raiders, but to point out that the third cliche – the finals are a different game entirely – is repeated for a reason.

Tactically, there’s a kernel of truth in there.

The strongest weak link still applied, in the sense that a terrible performance can bomb you out, but when the likelihood of that goes down, the chance of a strong link coming up clutch goes up.