Wigan Warriors will be without forward Sam Walters for their next seven matches after he was given a lengthy suspension for his tackle on Hull KR’s Bill Leyland in the closing stages of Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

Walters became just the third man in cup final history to be shown a red card after Leyland was dropped on his head, and he will now miss almost half of Wigan’s remaining games in 2026.

It is the second tackle of its type to be punished with a hefty ban in recent weeks, after Hull FC prop Yusuf Aydin was shown a red card for his incident with Bradford Bulls fullback Caleb Aekins.

But the one difference was that Walters was in a two-man tackle – with his Warriors team-mate Junior Nsemba also involved. It has led to questions about why Nsemba avoided a charge.

And Love Rugby League has now received an explanation as to why Nsemba avoided sanctioning by the Match Review Panel.

Why Nsemba wasn’t charged

The 21-year-old was the second man into the tackle that left Leyland on the floor, but it was ultimately decided by the governing body that he didn’t do enough to warrant a serious sanction.

It is understood that the reasoning behind Walters only being charged is that it was he who instigated the tackle in the first place, with the tackle being described as dangerous by the MRP.

That was a view that was ultimately given by the referee, Liam Moore, on the field at the time, and was supported by the RFL’s disciplinary processes on Monday morning.

In effect, that tackle would have still been dangerous in nature even if Nsemba had not decided to get involved. So per the regulations, it was Walters who received the charge and the sanction.

The games Walters misses

Walters is now out of action for a prolonged period – unless of course, Wigan decide to take the challenge of appealing the charge head on. They have until Tuesday at 12pm to make a decision but given the severity of the incident, it would appear to be unlikely at this stage.

That would rule him out of this weekend’s game in Paris against Catalans Dragons – as well as a huge home game against Warrington Wolves at the start of next month and the Magic Weekend showdown with local rivals St Helens.

In between now and then, Wigan also travel to Wakefield Trinity, York Knights and Hull FC, with the seventh and final match of Walters’ ban away at Huddersfield Giants.

Walters would next be available for selection towards the end of July – when Wigan host arch rivals Saints at the Brick Community Stadium.

But there is at least some comfort for Matt Peet’s side that Nsemba has not joined him on the sidelines, and he will be available with immediate effect.

Wigan may also be without Harry Smith this weekend after his one-match ban – but again, Wigan have until Tuesday 12pm to appeal that charge if they want to do so.