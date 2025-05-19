Hull KR will be without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for their next two league matches after the forward was hit with one of the heaviest disciplinary charges so far in 2025.

Waerea-Hargreaves was sent to the sin-bin during Rovers’ victory over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening after a high tackle on Matty English.

That led many to suspect the veteran forward’s tackle could have been deemed sin-bin sufficient, freeing him up to play at Warrington on Friday evening.

But he will miss both that game and the clash with St Helens the following week. Crucially though, he will be available for the Challenge Cup final against the Wolves at Wembley on June 7.

The sanction of 15 points is significant, and automatically takes him through the threshold for a two-match suspension.

That total of 15 points is built on two fronts: the Grade D Head Contact charge, which yielded 12 penalty points – as well as three more because English subsequently failed his HIA and his game was ended early.

And Love Rugby League has seen the notes for Waerea-Hargreaves’ case on Monday morning which sheds more light on why the charge was so serious.

According to the Match Review Panel, Waerea-Hargreaves’ challenge had no mitigation involved whatsoever, which instantly means it is regarded as more serious.

Waerea-Hargreaves did not lower his tackle height accordingly, and the trajectory of his body is ‘always going towards the opponent’s head’.

The notes read: “No mitigation. Player does not lower height, and trajectory is always going towards the opponent’s head. Opponent fails HIA.”

That ultimately left the MRP with no decision but to issue a strong sanction.

Rovers have the right and ability to appeal the ban but it would be incredibly unlikely because of the potential risks that come with it.

Should they fail an appeal, Waerea-Hargreaves would automatically have five more penalty points added to his personal total, which now stands at 16.

That would take him up to 21 – and through the threshold for a three-match ban: meaning he would miss the Challenge Cup final as a result.

That seems very unlikely to be a route Rovers would be willing to take.

