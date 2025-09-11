Hull FC prop Jack Ashworth admitted that he ‘tried too hard’ to correct his performance in Sunday’s Hull derby and took his frustrations out on Mikey Lewis concerning the incident that landed him with a seven-match ban.

Ashworth was hit with a huge ban that not only ends his Hull career, but carries over into the start of his spell as a Castleford Tigers player in 2026 after catching Lewis with a deliberate attack to the head during the closing stages of the clash between FC and Rovers.

The minutes from that hearing have now been released and seen by Love Rugby League. In there, Ashworth immediately admitted to the charge of striking before saying he felt it was a ‘similar’ incident to ones that had already happened in the game.

However, Ashworth admitted the attack on Lewis came out of a frustration over his own personal performance.

The minutes state: “Player admits charge. Game was a “derby” similar incident throughout the game but no excuse. Not the image of himself he wants to portray to the sport. His performance early in the game was not good and he was working hard to improve his performance but tried too hard.”

They also suggest that Ashworth apologised to his Hull team-mates for the act. “John Cartwright spoke of the player’s remorse immediately after the game and again at the team review where he apologised to his teammate,” the minutes continued.

The Match Review Panel argued Ashworth’s actions were similar to a punch, kick or headbutt on an opponent and that it was ‘an act that sits outside of playing the sport of rugby league’.

In issuing the hefty suspension, the panel said: “Not the behaviour the sport wants to see and Mr Ashworth’s frustrations with his own performance should not have been taken out on an opponent.”

READ NEXT: Deal done: Darren Lockyer officially agrees to purchase London Broncos