Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has explained why some supporters – both home and away – may have to pay as much as £40 to watch a single game next season.

Beaumont has conducted a wide-ranging interview with the club’s in-house TV channel, in which a variety of topics and situations have been discussed.

Chief among them are ticketing prices. Leigh have made great strides in recent years with memberships, offering packages way beyond just a match ticket on a number of levels.

That has seen the Leopards’ attendance gradually rise in recent seasons, coupled with some impressive and strong on-field performances.

Leigh to hike prices in 2027

But the prices are going up in 2027 – so much so that even Beaumont admitted they are a ‘significant leap’.

Single match-day admission for adults will go from £30 to £40: providing you are not already a member of the Leopards. If you have a lower-tier membership which does not include tickets, that price is still going up, but to £35 from £30.

However, it is those without memberships who will be hit the hardest – and Beaumont insists for the standard of show Leigh are putting on both on and off the field, he insists it is ‘great’.

“There’s more emphasis and importance on being a member,” he explained. “My aim is to have that stadium, or the three sides of it, as members only like we did in the North Stand, we got it to that point. The South Stand is then one half for away fans and the other half is for casual walk-up fans.

“The price for single entry will change from £30 to £40. That’s a significant leap, I accept that, but it makes the membership even more attractive. Red card members will be able to get the individual tickets at £35 instead of £40 because they’re a member.”

Away fans to pay £40 at Leigh

That hike in price is not just for home fans either: it is for away ones.

Beaumont insists that if you are a season ticket holder at another Super League club, then it will cost you £35 to attend the Leigh Sports Village – as it would for members of the Leopards looking to attend single, individual fixtures.

But if you have no season ticket with a visiting team, then you will be charged £40 – with Beaumont insisting the decision has been done for home fans to try and encourage them to take up membership and become more involved with the club.

He said: “Clearly the issue with that would be away fans – and that’s dealt with where by anyone who is a member or a season ticket holder of another club can buy their ticket at the discounted price of £35.

“At £30, we weren’t the dearest club anyway; there’s seated places in stadiums at £32 and £33. It’s more than a game of rugby, it’s a show, it’s an entertaining night out – and £40 for that is great.

“In other words, be part of our ‘Famileigh’ and the increase isn’t to £40. If you want to just rock up with no real involvement in the club or buy-in then the price you pay will be £40.”