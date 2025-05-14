Hull KR were the only Super League club willing to forfeit a home game to rubber-stamp their place in Las Vegas next year, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Robins and Leeds Rhinos were given the green light to be the two Super League clubs to play at Allegiant Stadium in 2026 after a thorough process led by Rugby League Commercial.

Five teams – including St Helens and Huddersfield Giants alongside the Robins and the Rhinos – held meetings with RL Commercial to put forward their case for inclusion off the back of Wigan and Warrington’s historic trip earlier this year.

However, Rovers were the only team who openly admitted they would be willing to sacrifice one of their home games and in the eyes of the decision-makers, that was crucial.

RL Commercial MD Rhodri Jones told Love Rugby League: “Hull KR were the only club to commit from the outset to being the home club, therefore giving up one of their home games, which meant we were looking for the right opponent for them, rather than two clubs.”

RL Commercial and the NRL then collectively agreed that an all-Yorkshire affair was the direction of travel the event should go in for 2026 – with Leeds’ profile and standing within the game, as well as the size of the West Yorkshire city, giving it the edge.

Jones added: “Each opponent would bring something to the match up against Hull KR, and in consultation with the NRL, we felt having two teams from Yorkshire in 2026 would be fitting.

“Alongside the fact Leeds is the fourth biggest city in the UK which would bring its own benefits to the stature of the fixture in the USA.”

In explaining the process further, Jones revealed: “Clubs were asked to submit an expression of interest form in the first instance.

“This form asked for club information across fan base, fan travelling support, social media following, connections with USA (across corporate, fan engagement and rugby) and club ambassador profile.

“Those clubs were then invited to bring to life their submissions through meetings with ourselves and the NRL in March.

“Whilst at the same time, we reviewed the 2025 event with the NRL, Sky Sports and the Warriors and Wolves separately, to ensure we could provide as much insight to those teams interested in going in 2026.

“We also knew that we didn’t need to look at 2026 in isolation, as we had clubs interested to go in 2027 if they weren’t going in 2026.”