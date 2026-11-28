Headingley will be the surprise host venue for the World Club Challenge after it was deemed the home of Leeds Rhinos had the most ‘readiness’ to prepare for such an event.

Wakefield Trinity will be the home team at one of their biggest traditional rivals, with Leeds Rhinos giving the new Super League champions permission to host the showdown with Sydney Roosters at their own ground.

And now, more detail has emerged on why the game will be played there rather than anywhere else.

Why Headingley is hosting World Club Challenge

Trinity considered a number of venues for the game. Wakefield owner Matt Ellis admitted he personally would have loved to have seen the game at Oakwell, the home of his beloved Barnsley FC.

The DIY Kitchens Stadium was immediately ruled out after being deemed too small, with ticket demand likely to surpass what Wakefield would have been able to provide at their own venue.

That left the Super League champions looking for an alternative venue.

Elland Road was then considered as an option – but Leeds United are at home to Aston Villa on the weekend the game is due to be played, with the showdown confirmed for Friday February 19.

That ultimately meant Wakefield had to look elsewhere again – with the Rhinos volunteering their own venue for the game.

Wakefield comment on WCC venue

Trinity addressed the situation on Saturday when confirming the game, date and venue for the showdown.

They admitted the locality to Wakefield was also a key issue, which will hopefully enable as many Trinity supporters as possible to make the trip across West Yorkshire and cheer their team on in a bid to be crowned world champions for the very first time.