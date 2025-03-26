England and Australia supporters have finally learned where this year’s Ashes will be played: though Love Rugby League has already broken news of the venues in question.

Last month, it was exclusively revealed that Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, Wembley and AMT Headingley would be the three choices for the much-anticipated series: the first between the sides in over 20 years.

Wembley and Everton are understandable picks, and were received warmly by supporters. But it is the choice of West Yorkshire and the home of Leeds Rhinos which has caused some debate.

However, there is some method to the thinking.

First and foremost, the hope is that Wembley and Bramley-Moore Dock, two of the most standout venues in the whole country, will captivate the nation and puncture the attention of the mainstream beyond rugby league supporters.

London will be marketed extremely aggressively with the bid of filling Wembley sizable and challenging, but not impossible in the eyes of RL Commercial.

But there is then the feeling of wanting to reward loyal rugby league supporters with an iconic rugby league venue in the mix for at least one of the Tests.

That led the RFL and RL Commercial to Headingley. Elland Road would have been a consideration, but it would bring with it logistical challenges.

Love Rugby League has been told that with Headingley, the goal is to create a bristling home advantage in a raucous atmosphere for what could easily be a series decider between England the Kangaroos.

Furthermore, England have had good victories and good experiences at Headingley in the last two autumns against Tonga and Samoa – plus, Shaun Wane and his staff are huge fans of the setup and the experience they get for the national side in Leeds.

Wane spoke effusively last year of how he enjoyed being a part of internationals at the home of Leeds Rhinos, and that is another layer of thinking. If Wane and England are happy, then it all adds to home advantage.

Plus, the RFL are keen to reward Leeds for their significant investment in the crowd given how the venue has been renovated into one of rugby league’s premiere stadia.

But the final point is crucial: regarding ticketing sales.

Headingley will sell out. That’s a certainty. And if the RFL and RL Commercial can announce that as early as possible, it creates a pressure on ticketing that will hopefully lead to an increased take-up for the other two Test matches.

Sell a potential decider out early doors, and the general public will be interested. Casual supporters will then know they can’t afford to miss out in London and Bramley-Moore Dock.

So while it seems like a peculiar choice on the face of it, there is a lot behind it.