Halifax Panthers have been handed a 12-point deduction as they prepare to return to the Championship this weekend – and there are questions asking why that is the case.

The Panthers, having been liquidated in shock circumstances last month, will return to The Shay this weekend to take on Championship leaders London Broncos, with a strong crowd expected to herald the return of rugby league to the town.

But the Panthers face an uphill, if not impossible, task to make the play-offs this season. The RFL confirmed on Tuesday that while a new consortium had been granted the Panthers’ playing licence for the remainder of 2026.

However, it came with big consequences on two fronts. One was the 12-point deduction which plummets Halifax to the bottom of the live table on -10 points, having won one of their first two games at the start of this season.

That is in direct contrast to Salford RLFC, who did not have a points deduction upon entering the Championship this season. The reason for that, cited in other media outlets at the time, was that the RFL decided it was unfair to penalise the new owners after it was a completely new ownership group who came in after the previous Salford club were liquidated.

Interim RFL CEO Abi Ekoku was quoted on the record as insisting such a punishment would have been a ‘burden’.

However, there is understood to have been less leniency here because the insolvency event has occurred in-season. There are also individuals involved with the new Panthers that were part of the old setup, including as directors of the official holding company.

Irrespective, the governing body’s own insolvency policy dictates that: “If a Member is subject to an:

(a) Acquisition or Change of Control arising in connection with an Insolvency Event (or in relation to a group company of a Member, group to be interpreted according to the definition set out in the Companies Act 2006 (or as subsequently amended)); or

(b) Insolvency Event (or any Associated Entity is subject to any Insolvency Event),

“And in consideration of the Board agreeing to that Member’s on-going membership or being re-admitted as a Member, or a new Member obtaining membership (who has acquired the business and assets (or a proportion of the same) of a prior Member) (collectively defined as the “Sanctioned Member”), the Board will stipulate in addition to the Conditions (and more generally the Obligations), that sporting sanctions will apply to the Sanctioned Member (or where that Sanctioned Member is not itself a participating club, its subsidiary participating club), as relevant.

“In the event that the Board decides to impose a sporting sanction (confirmation of which shall be issued in writing to the Sanctioned Member), the Board shall impose upon the Sanctioned Member as relevant or its subsidiary participating Club a deduction of 12 points (or the equivalent of the league points awarded for 6 wins from time to time)..”

In simplistic terms, it means that if any club goes through a change of ownership or is purchased related to either entering administration or liquidation, sporting sanctions will be applied. Those sanctions are, as is the case with Halifax, a 12-point deduction.

And in terms of central distribution, the new Halifax club will receive £0, just as Salford has. It remains to be seen whether the unallocated distribution that was earmarked for the Panthers throughout 2026 will go to the other clubs.