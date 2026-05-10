Castleford Tigers have completed one of the biggest signings in their history with the arrival of Damien Cook – and fresh details have emerged about how they got the deal done.

The Tigers confirmed the arrival of the Australia and New South Wales star on a two-year deal from the start of next season, a landmark moment for the club as they look to become a force in Super League once again.

Cook was in talks with Castleford over a number of weeks but now, it has become clearer about how the circumstances at his current club left the door ajar for the Tigers to move in and strike.

It all boils down to the situation with their head coach. With Shane Flanagan in charge, Cook was about to re-sign with St George-Illawarra Dragons for 2027 and commit to the club once again.

But when Flanagan was sacked, all contract negotiations were immediately halted until a new coach could be found.

Dean Young is currently in interim charge but no decision has been made about a permanent coaching appointment yet. That meant the club weren’t in a position to be able to commit to Cook and sign off on a new deal without the approval of their next head coach.

So Cook explored his options elsewhere, with Castleford the best of those after they tabled a bumper deal across two seasons, not just one like he was due to sign for in the NRL, to extend his playing career and enable him to move overseas.

St George are now exploring their options for 2027 in the hooking department with Sydney Roosters star Connor Watson an option – though he is a target for the PNG Chiefs ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2028.

As for Cook, he will finish up in Australia before moving to England – and Castleford perhaps have the coaching situation at the Dragons to thank for allowing them to swoop in and sign the superstar hooker.