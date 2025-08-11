It was the news all Leeds Rhinos fans had been waiting to hear: and Brad Arthur’s decision to commit to the club for at least one more year has short, medium and long-term ramifications. All of them are positive, too.

Arthur’s decision to sign a new deal that takes him into 2026 and potentially beyond dependent on his desire to return home prevents the Rhinos from an almighty coaching crisis on multiple fronts.

First and foremost, it buys them time. Had Arthur decided over the weekend he was heading home, Leeds would have been panicked into heading into the coaching market. They would have been prepared to an extent – but their hearts and their priority was always on Arthur staying.

Nothing – and nobody – else was even close in terms of what the club wanted.

Whether it is one year, two years or three years is a debate for another day. The most crucial year Leeds needed to lock Arthur down for was 2026 because it not only gives them breathing space to think about what’s next, it gives them time to nurture a possible successor internally.

Leeds will enter a new era on and off the field next year, with Arthur heading up on-pitch operations, Jamie Jones-Buchanan coming on board as CEO and Ian Blease now well embedded and done a fine job as sporting director.

Arthur was the final piece of the puzzle for next year, and also for beyond – even if he isn’t the Rhinos coach in 2027.

Leeds are making plans for today, but also for tomorrow. And with Arthur’s signature now secure for 2026, it means one of his staff can continue to flourish under the Australian’s tutelage and put himself in a strong position to be the successor whenever Arthur does return home.

Jamie Langley returned to rugby league without much fanfare last winter, but Leeds knew internally they had secured one of the most promising coaches in either rugby code. A vital component of Sale’s success in rugby union in recent years, Langley’s impact has been as significant as Arthur’s.

Langley was tasked with remodelling and rebuilding their entire defensive structure, and the Rhinos are conceding fewer points-per-game than in any of the last five years. Ask anyone at Sale about the impact he had on their culture and organisation too, and the reports would be equally impressive.

He has made no secret of the fact he wants to be a rugby league head coach in the future, but there is also an acceptance that the time is not perhaps right just yet, having spent so long away from league and in union.

Leeds are big admirers of Langley’s coaching credentials and the potential he seems to possess as a future head coach. But had Arthur left at the end of this season, he perhaps wouldn’t have been ready to step into the Australian’s shoes just yet.

It might have meant his own future at the club had become unclear, too. Langley is keen to become a head coach, as mentioned, and had Leeds gone for an external appointment on a long-term deal, that pathway could have easily become blocked at Headingley.

But with Arthur doing at least one more year, it means Langley can continue to flourish as his number two for the next 12 months – and he may then perhaps be ready to step up.

Arthur has spoken repeatedly this year of ensuring Leeds are well placed to continue to build whenever he does leave. Those long-term plans now look far more clear, and far more secure, with news that the Australian is sticking around for 2026.