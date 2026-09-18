The Super League play-offs are here; three weeks of unpredictable and gripping end-of-season rugby that will ultimately crown the 2026 champions.

This year, six teams all have genuine hopes of at least making it to Old Trafford – but almost all of them have flaws as well as obvious strengths.

Here’s our take on the six runners and riders, with reasons for why they can – and can’t go all the way..

Hull KR

We start with the champions. Of course they’re outsiders: but why can they win it? Well, they have something a few other teams don’t in this year’s play-off race: form over the distance.

Hull KR have been there, seen it and done it. This time last year, after falling over the line as league leaders, they weren’t really that heavily fancied. But they shrugged off any late-season malaise, went all the way to Old Trafford and won the Super League title for the very first time. That alone could count for something in a winner-takes-all game.

Of course, form is also a factor in what counts against them: their recent performances and results. There are a lot of questions over their key players and whether they are doing enough to deliver in a truly high-stakes game. These are the moments where we will really find out about players like Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and company: was once enough? Or do they really want it all over again?

But if Rovers need to go to the well and draw on experience, they have it – and some don’t.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh’s strength is undoubtedly similar to the side they will take on this Friday: their middle unit. Adrian Lam has built a high-quality forward pack led by Robbie Mulhern and Joe Ofahengaue which has proven it can hang with the best packs in Super League.

If they go toe-to-toe with anyone down the middle, Leigh can compete.

However, Leigh are the lowest-scoring team in the top six and if they’re in an open game, the chances are they’re not going to come out on top. We saw last week, they were simply unable to put points on against the same Wakefield team they’ll come up against on Friday night.

It’s a real worry. If it’s tight and attritional, Leigh can hang with the best. But if there’s an attack-heavy game then unfortunately, the odds are on the Leopards’ opposition scoring more than they do.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield have come a long way in 12 months since they were beaten by Leigh in the opening round of last year’s play-offs.

They have a pack that are now built for the big, attritional matches like these ones – and the data behind their season also shows that they can compete longer into games than many other sides.

In fact, no team in Super League has scored more tries than they have in the final quarter of games in 2026. That’s surely a good sign of what’s to come.

The worry for Trinity is while they are undoubtedly an improved side on last season, they have no real track record of emerging through big games. They are close; without doubt.

But they came up on the wrong side against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup and on the night when they could have announced themselves as contenders to finish top, they fell short against Leeds despite being in a commanding position at one stage.

Daryl Powell’s side have to prove to the world they know how to come through a big game before they can potentially be taken truly seriously. They have a glorious opportunity to do that on Friday night.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington can be quietly confident because of the return of one man: George Williams. The England captain is so often built for occasions like these, and his strength is one thing the Wolves can rely on – a knowledge of how to win the big knockout matches. Their impressive home form should also get them through week one.

Which, unfortunately, is something you cannot attribute to the rest of Sam Burgess’ squad. They are scarred from their big final appearances in recent years, with so many of Warrington’s squad coming up short when it matters most. That’s a tag they’ll have to shrug off if they’re to finally go all the way.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds have been fantastic all season. You don’t lead the way for 17 rounds if you’re no good. Motivated by how it went wrong last year in the play-offs, the key for the Rhinos this time around is that they secured the week off.

Had they limped in off the back of two straight losses without a break, it would have been fascinating. But Leeds have the opportunity four other teams don’t; to watch on this week and recharge the batteries. Their coaching staff will have them ready to go for a huge semi-final at AMT Headingley. They also have Jake Connor; surely fuelled and motivated to prove he belongs in games like these.

Leeds’ wobbles at the end of the season have brought into view their sharpest critics though. Their squad being fit all year has been seen as a big positive, but are some of those players now over the cliff in terms of optimal fitness for the business end of the season?

The loss of Lachie Miller is also undoubtedly huge. Brad Arthur is going to stick with Ash Handley at fullback, which is a monumental gamble. It’s truly a season-defining call and in the next couple of weeks, we’ll find out which way that call will turn out. They also have a distinct lack of experience among their squad in getting the job done in big matches.

We’ll find out so much about the Rhinos next weekend.

Wigan Warriors

Where do you start with reasons for why Wigan can win it? They’ve won it all before, so in terms of big-game experience, no side has more than they do. They have the most outstanding player in the competition in Bevan French, they are on a dominant winning run stretching back to May and they look unstoppable.

As for reasons why they can’t win it? We genuinely are struggling.. if you think of one, let us know!