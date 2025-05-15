The race is on for who will become the NRL’s first-ever $2 million-a-year player.

A recent survey of the NRL’s top player agents has revealed some juicy odds for the league’s brightest stars to claim the title of rugby league’s first multimillion-dollar player.

The player agents’ survey, conducted by Code Sports, uncovered key insights into the game’s future, with players like Nathan Cleary, Payne Haas, and rising talent Isaiya Katoa topping the list of potential $2 million men.

The survey, which polled more than 50 of the NRL’s top player agents, also touched on topics such as player salaries, third-party payments, and the game’s minimum wage -revealing that the new $2 million contract threshold is actually closer than we know.

With the NRL throwing in major funds to expand the competition to 19 teams over the next few years – with the inclusion of Perth Bears and Papua New Guinea – and a new broadcast deal on the horizon, the games financial landscape is set to evolve as well.

The NRL salary cap is set to rise to over $12 million in the next two years meaning clubs will have more money than ever to chase top-tier talent.

Best odds: Nathan Cleary

At the top of the list is Penrith’s golden halfback, Nathan Cleary.

A resounding 46.2% of the agents surveyed believe Cleary will be the first player to land a $2 million contract.

The four-time-premiership winning captain earns around $1.2 million per year.

The No. 7 is already one of the game’s top-paid players, second only to Newcastle’s Kalyn Ponga, who comes in at $1.3 million per season.

However, with Cleary’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2027 season, around the time he turns 30. Therefore, putting him in the perfect position to secure a record-breaking offer.

If Cleary were to move on from Penrith, his value would certainly skyrocket, especially with the new NRL expansion clubs in Papua New Guinea and Western Australia who are in the hunt to land a superstar of his calibre.

Given his success with the Panthers, Cleary will re-enter the market as one of the most valuable players in rugby league history.

Payne Haas: The reliable runner

Just behind Nathan Cleary is the Broncos’ powerhouse front-rower, Payne Haas.

In the survey, 15.4% of agents believe the 25-year-old prop will be the first to break the $2 million barrier.

Haas’ current contract expires at the end of next season, meaning he will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

With the Broncos already feeling the squeeze on their salary cap – struggling to retain stars like Selwyn Cobbo and Adam Reynolds – Haas could be the first to actually land a mammoth deal.

He is no doubt capable to take Ponga’s title as Mr. Money in the NRL.

Isaiya Katoa: The dark horse

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the survey results is the appearance of Isaiya Katoa, the young playmaker for the Dolphins.

Despite being contracted until the end of 2028, Katoa (7.7%) ranks as the third most likely player to secure a $2 million contract, ahead of established stars like Ponga (5.8%).

At just 21-years-old, Katoa’s quick rise in the NRL has caught the attention of many, with experts like Matty Johns praising his potential.

“I think Katoa can be the No.1 player in the game,” Johns said on Fox Sports. “For a young player, he has so much with the ball in his hand. He is a franchise player for the Dolphins.”

With Katoa’s impressive skill set and marketability as a young leader, his earning potential is expected to skyrocket in the coming years.

Greater survey findings

The annual Code Sports rich list revealed that 16 players earned seven-figure salaries in 2024, which should rise significantly in the upcoming season.

75% of agents are opposed to the publication of player salaries and third-party payments.

4% of agents believe the minimum wage for full-time players should be set at $150,000, while 25% think it should be raised to $200,000. Only 3% feel the current minimum wage of $135,000 should remain.

7% of agents believe the current third-party payment rules are limiting players’ earning potential.

With all signs pointing to a financially promising future for the NRL, it’s just a matter of time until we see a contract break the $2 million barrier.

Whether it’s Cleary, Haas, or Katoa making history first, one thing’s for sure – rugby league in Australia is entering an exciting new chapter where players will get to see more of the financial benefits.