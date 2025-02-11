Who is refereeing your Super League team this weekend?

Ahead of Thursday night’s Super League opener between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards, the RFL have confirmed their match official appointments for Round 1 of the season.

Below is a game-by-game run through of the selections alongside some background – where relevant – on the choices…

Thursday – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Referee: Liam Moore

Video Referee: Jack Smith

Touch Judges: Marcus Griffiths and Warren Turley

Reserve Referee: James Vella

Friday – Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8pm KO)

Chris Kendall, who took charge of the 2024 Super League Grand Final, will begin his 2025 campaign in France as he oversees Catalans v Hull FC

Referee: Chris Kendall

Video Referee: Ben Thaler

Touch Judges: Ryan Cox and Geoffrey Poumes

Reserve Referee: Mateo Roca

Ben Thaler will remain a member of the video refereeing panel for 2025 in addition to his role in the recruitment and development of match officials.

Two leading officials from the French Federation are on the panel for this fixture, with Geoffrey Poumes selected as a touch judge and Mateo Roca elected as the reserve referee.

Friday – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)

Referee: Liam Rush

Video Referee: Tom Grant

Touch Judges: Tara Jones and Jonny Roberts

Reserve Referee: Andy Sweet

Former St Helens star Tara Jones has been elevated to the RFL’s full-time panel of match officials for 2025 and will be a touch judge at Craven Park on Friday night.

Saturday – Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3pm KO)

Aaron Moore will take charge of Wakefield’s first game back in Super League as Trinity travel to Leeds

Referee: Aaron Moore

Video Referee: Liam Rush

Touch Judges: Neil Horton and Cameron Worsley

Reserve Referee: Carl Hughes

Saturday – St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm KO)

Referee: Jack Smith

Video Referee: Liam Moore

Touch Judges: Mark Craven and Richard Thompson

Reserve Referee: Matty Lynn

Sunday – Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm KO)

Tom Grant is the man in the middle for the final game in Round 1 as Huddersfield host Warrington

Referee: Tom Grant

Video Referee: Aaron Moore

Touch Judges: Denton Arnold and Dean Bowmer

Reserve Referee: Sam Jenkinson