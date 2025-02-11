Who is refereeing your Super League team this weekend?
Ahead of Thursday night’s Super League opener between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards, the RFL have confirmed their match official appointments for Round 1 of the season.
Below is a game-by-game run through of the selections alongside some background – where relevant – on the choices…
Thursday – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)
Referee: Liam Moore
Video Referee: Jack Smith
Touch Judges: Marcus Griffiths and Warren Turley
Reserve Referee: James Vella
Friday – Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8pm KO)
Referee: Chris Kendall
Video Referee: Ben Thaler
Touch Judges: Ryan Cox and Geoffrey Poumes
Reserve Referee: Mateo Roca
- Ben Thaler will remain a member of the video refereeing panel for 2025 in addition to his role in the recruitment and development of match officials.
- Two leading officials from the French Federation are on the panel for this fixture, with Geoffrey Poumes selected as a touch judge and Mateo Roca elected as the reserve referee.
Friday – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)
Referee: Liam Rush
Video Referee: Tom Grant
Touch Judges: Tara Jones and Jonny Roberts
Reserve Referee: Andy Sweet
- Former St Helens star Tara Jones has been elevated to the RFL’s full-time panel of match officials for 2025 and will be a touch judge at Craven Park on Friday night.
Saturday – Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3pm KO)
Referee: Aaron Moore
Video Referee: Liam Rush
Touch Judges: Neil Horton and Cameron Worsley
Reserve Referee: Carl Hughes
Saturday – St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm KO)
Referee: Jack Smith
Video Referee: Liam Moore
Touch Judges: Mark Craven and Richard Thompson
Reserve Referee: Matty Lynn
Sunday – Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm KO)
Referee: Tom Grant
Video Referee: Aaron Moore
Touch Judges: Denton Arnold and Dean Bowmer
Reserve Referee: Sam Jenkinson