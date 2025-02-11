Who is refereeing your Super League team this weekend?

Matt Moylan sin-bin v Wigan Warriors

Referee Jack Smith sends Leigh Leopards' Matt Moylan to the sin-bin in the early stages of their Round 7 defeat to Wigan Warriors in 2024

Ahead of Thursday night’s Super League opener between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards, the RFL have confirmed their match official appointments for Round 1 of the season.

Below is a game-by-game run through of the selections alongside some background – where relevant – on the choices…

Thursday – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Referee: Liam Moore

Video Referee: Jack Smith

Touch Judges: Marcus Griffiths and Warren Turley

Reserve Referee: James Vella

Friday – Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8pm KO)

Chris Kendall
Chris Kendall, who took charge of the 2024 Super League Grand Final, will begin his 2025 campaign in France as he oversees Catalans v Hull FC

Referee: Chris Kendall

Video Referee: Ben Thaler

Touch Judges: Ryan Cox and Geoffrey Poumes

Reserve Referee: Mateo Roca

  • Ben Thaler will remain a member of the video refereeing panel for 2025 in addition to his role in the recruitment and development of match officials.
  • Two leading officials from the French Federation are on the panel for this fixture, with Geoffrey Poumes selected as a touch judge and Mateo Roca elected as the reserve referee.

Friday – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)

Referee: Liam Rush

Video Referee: Tom Grant

Touch Judges: Tara Jones and Jonny Roberts

Reserve Referee: Andy Sweet

  • Former St Helens star Tara Jones has been elevated to the RFL’s full-time panel of match officials for 2025 and will be a touch judge at Craven Park on Friday night.

Saturday – Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3pm KO)

Aaron Moore
Aaron Moore will take charge of Wakefield’s first game back in Super League as Trinity travel to Leeds

Referee: Aaron Moore

Video Referee: Liam Rush

Touch Judges: Neil Horton and Cameron Worsley

Reserve Referee: Carl Hughes

Saturday – St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm KO)

Referee: Jack Smith

Video Referee: Liam Moore

Touch Judges: Mark Craven and Richard Thompson

Reserve Referee: Matty Lynn

Sunday – Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm KO)

Tom Grant
Tom Grant is the man in the middle for the final game in Round 1 as Huddersfield host Warrington

Referee: Tom Grant

Video Referee: Aaron Moore

Touch Judges: Denton Arnold and Dean Bowmer

Reserve Referee: Sam Jenkinson

