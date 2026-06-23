Who is Nathan Cayless? Profiling Hull KR’s new head coach

Hull KR have turned to Nathan Cayless to become their next head coach from the start of next season, after deeming him the ideal successor for Willie Peters.

The former New Zealand international has agreed a long-term deal to join the Robins from the beginning of the 2027 campaign, following a lengthy search that saw the club speak to multiple candidates.

Here’s the full lowdown on Cayless – and everything you need to know about his journey to this point.

Cayless’ playing career

The forward has had a well-travelled career as a coach, which is in stark contrast to his experiences as a player.

Cayless was a one-club man in the NRL, playing well over 300 games for Parramatta Eels between 1997 and 2010. The older brother of former St Helens star Jason, Nathan captained Parra to the 2009 NRL Grand Final, when they came up short against Melbourne Storm.

Cayless has the record of being the player that has captained any team the most in NRL history, and is still revered as one of the Eels’ finest servants and greatest players. He is also a member of the club’s Hall of Fame.

At international level, Cayless enjoyed real success. He made his debut for the Kiwis in 1999 and played in multiple World Cup tournaments for the nation.

His finest hour as a player came with New Zealand, when he captained them to victory in the 2008 tournament when they stunned Australia. He retired with 39 Test caps to his name.

Cayless retired at the end of the 2010 season as a player before going into coaching.

Cayless’ coaching career

The new Hull KR coach has been serving a decade-long apprenticeship across a multitude of roles and clubs. Cayless’ career as a coach began with his junior club, Wentworthville Magpies. He was coach of their New South Wales Cup team for two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Cayless then moved into the NRL as an assistant coach of Sydney Roosters, before a subsequent further spell in the same position at Wests Tigers.

By 2023, he returned to the Eels, this time as the head coach of their New South Wales Cup team.

Cayless has been in the role for four seasons including this year, with a third-placed finish last season and a run to the semi-finals in the play-offs.

This season has been tougher with just four wins in 13 games so far. But he will conclude his time with the Eels at the end of this year to relocate to Super League and make a start on his head coaching career.

He has previously been working as a defence coach in his time with the Tigers and the Roosters, with that focus on defence likely another big factor in him being the successful candidate for the Robins.

CEO Paul Lakin has insisted that the club want a candidate to come in and continue the work Peters has done in transforming the Robins, rather than ripping up their success of recent years to put his stamp on proceedings.

And it now looks as though Cayless is the man they have turned to.