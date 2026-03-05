Another Championship side has warned of potential financial disaster if the local community does not rally behind them: with Cumbrian club Whitehaven the latest to air their concerns.

Haven picked up their first win of the new Championship season last Sunday against Rochdale, a game which proved to be Anthony Murray’s final match in charge before he stepped down due to personal reasons.

But that game was attended by just 451 supporters – and Haven shared a post on social media with a picture of the club’s gates that had ‘permanently closed’ attached to it saying: “This could be the stark reality of the club isn’t supported better.”

They said when away directors, players, season ticket holders and juniors were taken off the gate there were just 105 people who paid full price: barely totalling over £1,000.

And Haven have now warned that if crowds don’t rise, there could be potential disaster looming on the horizon.

They said: “We usually make an average of 10k per home game which is still a long way off fully paying to run a team and the reason why we’ve planned in so many events.

“Last Sunday after all the game day expenses were paid, we made 2k, which doesn’t even pay for the players’ monthly insurance.

“I’ve spoke to a lot of people through the week and they said they stopped at home and listened on the radio because the weather was rubbish. Unfortunately we’ve been unlucky with the weather every home game.

“The Barrow game we only had 900 and that’s usually well over 1000. Unfortunately for our fans we haven’t got loads of massive sponsors like a lot of teams and we haven’t got a sugar daddy that will just plop money into the club as a hobby.

“Everyone is working incredibly hard down at the club to keep the club going but we need everyone’s help. Please try and get down to games. If you haven’t been down in a while please pop down and show us your support. We’ve listened to the fans.

“We’ve brought a new board of directors in with fresh ideas and working hard for the club. 90% of our team are young Cumbrians and giving 100% every week after being thrusted into a league above well ahead of where we were aiming for.

“We’ve now lost our head coach and doing it tough but two of our local Cumbrian assistant coaches have stepped up to lead us. We need a massive gate this weekend to get us back on track. It would be great to sell out the hospitality too.”

Haven are the latest club warning of serious financial shortcomings outside Super League – in a stark reminder to how precarious the money situation is in the Championship.