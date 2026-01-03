Championship new boys snap up former Hull FC youngster from community game

Championship outfit Whitehaven have swooped to sign teenager Jackson Smith, once of Hull FC, from local community club Hensingham.

18-year-old Smith was the first player recruited by Hull from their West Cumbria development centre, and joined the Super League club at under-15s level.

The prop fell into the same year group as Nick Staveley, who featured eight times at first-team level for the Black and Whites, and now also plies his trade in the Championship with Goole Vikings.

Having featured at scholarship and academy level for FC, Smith returned to the community game in 2025 with National Conference League outfit Hensingham.

And having caught the eye during a successful pre-season trial ahead of the 2026 campaign, he has now earned a deal from Haven.

Haven finished eighth in League 1 last year, winning seven and drawing one of their 18 games under the tutelage of Anthony Murray.

The upcoming campaign will see them return to the second tier, with the Championship and League 1 having merged ahead of 2026 to form a bumper 21-team division.

Having been handed squad number 35 for the year, Smith’s signing was announced by the Cumbrian club via social media on Friday.

Haven wrote on X: “Whitehaven Rugby League are delighted to announce the signing of prop forward Jackson Smith from Whitehaven based NCL side Hensingham after a successful trial period during pre-season.

“Smith (18) has been another youngster who has been with the squad during pre-season and was announced at yesterday’s season launch evening held in a full JJ McKeown Bar at The Ortus Rec.

“Having previously spent time with Hull FC, Smith has played for Hensingham this season in their first season at Division 2 of the former NCL pyramid as well as playing in the club’s under-18’s side.”

Murray’s side host Sheffield Eagles on January 18 in their first competitive outing of the year, beginning their Championship campaign.

The following weekend, they then travel to South Yorkshire to face the same opponents in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.