Championship outfit Whitehaven have confirmed that James Newton will remain in interim charge until the end of 2026 alongside Neil ‘Gus’ Frazer.

Haven saw former head coach Anthony Murray depart at the beginning of March, handing in his resignation following their first victory of the season against Rochdale Hornets.

Murray took on a role as assistant at fellow Championship strugglers Swinton, but is now in charge of the Lions after their head coach Paul Wood departed.

Back in Cumbria, Murray was replaced in the Haven hotseat by Newton, who only officially retired at the end of 2025 having suffered a serious neck injury which almost left him paralysed during a game against Halifax Panthers in September 2024.

Newton – who began his playing career in the youth ranks of Super League club Hull FC – has taken charge of four games to date, drawing his first against Midlands Hurricanes and picking up his first win as interim boss on Sunday afternoon.

That victory, by a 36-22 margin, came away at Goole Vikings on an afternoon overshadowed by kick-off being delayed due to a grenade being found at Victoria Pleasure Ground!

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Whitehaven make coaching call as vote of confidence given following win

On the back of that win at Goole, Haven’s hierarchy have seen fit to put their trust in Newton and assistant Frazer, who have been handed the reins until the end of the season.

With the Cumbrian club sat 18th on the Championship ladder, their statement – published on social media – reads: “Whitehaven RLFC can confirm that Newts and Gus will remain in charge of the first team for the remainder of the 2026 season.

“The board has full confidence in both and the work they are doing with the squad. They have shown strong commitment in difficult circumstances, and we believe they are the right people to lead the team through to the end of the campaign.

“As a club, we are focused on building stability and putting the right foundations in place both on and off the field. Work behind the scenes is ongoing to ensure we are in the strongest possible position moving forward.”

A Millom junior, Marras boss Newton – who turned 34 in December – made his senior debut for Workington Town back in June 2012 and was first picked up by Haven ahead of the following campaign.

He ended his playing career with 268 appearances on his CV, and 238 of those came in Haven colours. His side again travel to Goole this weekend, with that clash in the First Round of the 1895 Cup.

Their statement continues: “We understand the passion of our supporters and the importance of results, however we ask that everyone continues to get behind the team and staff.

“Support is vital – personal abuse, whether in the stands or online, will not be tolerated.

“We remain united in our aim to represent Whitehaven RLFC with pride and to finish the season as strongly as possible.”