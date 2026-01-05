Whitehaven reveal 2026 squad numbers including ex-Hull FC and St Helens youngsters

Championship new boys Whitehaven have locked in their squad numbers for 2026, with their roster including former Hull FC and St Helens youngsters Jackson Smith (#35) and Brett Bailey (#22).

18-year-old prop Smith was the first player recruited by Hull from their West Cumbria development centre, joining the Super League club at under-15s level.

Having been let go by the Airlie Birds, he linked up with local community club Hensingham in 2025 and caught Haven’s eye, with the Championship outfit moving to offer him a deal for 2026 following a successful pre-season trial.

Fellow prop Bailey, 21, has returned to the Ortus Rec for 2026 having enjoyed a six-game loan stint with Haven back in 2024 during his time as a St Helens player.

The young forward was contracted to Widnes last season having been snapped up by the Vikings following his exit from Saints, but registered just one game in their colours having fractured his foot in pre-season.

Bailey also featured on loan for Hunslet in 2025 and played a handful of games back for St Helens’ reserves on dual-registration, with his overall first-team appearance tally across all competitions in the game currently sitting at 14.

Anthony Murray’s Haven finished eighth in League 1 last year, winning seven and drawing one of their 18 games.

The upcoming campaign will see them return to the second tier for the first time since 2024, with the Championship and League 1 having merged ahead of 2026 to form a bumper 21-team division.

Ahead of their Championship return, head coach Murray has handed out 26 shirts in total, with Haven‘s squad numbers for 2026 in full below.

Whitehaven’s 2026 squad numbers

1. Jordan Burns

2 Mitchell Todd

3. Chris Taylor

4. Ethan Bickerdike

5. Jay Weatherill

6. Ciaran Walker

7. Jack Newbegin

8. Jake Pearce

9. Ellison Holgate

10. Jordan Thomson

11. Connor Holliday

12. Rio McQuistan

13. Jack Kellett

14. Josh Blinkhorn

15. Ellis Nixon

16. Brad Brennan

17. Aaron Turnbull

18. Cole Walker-Taylor

19. Dave Eccleston

20. Marc Shackley

21. Joe Lowe

22. Brett Bailey

23. Ben Pearce

24. Lewis Brown

31. Xenden Callander

35. Jackson Smith