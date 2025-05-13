They are arguably the most outspoken and high-profile claims a Super League coach has made for some time.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara was outraged following their Challenge Cup defeat to Hull KR, insisting that the fact they didn’t receive a single in-play penalty – they did get one when Mikey Lewis sent a kick-off out on the full – left him lost for words.

“Hull KR were the best team and Hull KR deserved to win,” he said. “But how on earth you can go 80 minutes and not get one penalty or set restart, it’s nearly impossible in this game.

“In a semi-final at a neutral venue.. it’s a neutral venue and to not receive one penalty? The game is attritional and momentum can swing really quickly. The scoreboard is big against us so nobody will say anything.”

McNamara would then cite the number of penalties Hull KR receive at home compared to the amount they concede – and he is right, that number is skewed in Rovers’ favour. But is the same true across the competition, or is it just an anomaly at Craven Park?

Love Rugby League has run the data across the season so far, and looked at every game to see just how many teams are getting more penalties at home than they are conceding. And there is certainly a trend.

Taking into account 53 of the 60 league games so far – we have discounted the seven played at neutral venues, Magic Weekend and Wigan versus Warrington in Las Vegas – it is incredibly interesting to note the data.

It is important to point out that due to Magic, some teams have played four home games, and others have played five after ten rounds. But the data makes for compelling reading regardless..

Who has received the most penalties at home?

That is none other than Hull KR. McNamara had cited the number 42 as the amount of penalties they have received so far in their home games but in their four Super League home fixtures, it’s actually 30.

But no side has received more at home than they have – though just one behind them is Hull FC on 29! And perhaps even more interestingly, it’s Catalans who are next, with 28 penalties received.

Rovers’ count was boosted by the biggest margin in penalties between two sides in a game this season – an 11-3 count in their favour against Leigh Leopards.

Leeds Rhinos are next with 27, Warrington on 25, St Helens, Leigh and Castleford have 23, Wakefield and Salford 22, Huddersfield 15.. and the reigning champions Wigan have received just 14. But their count is lower because they have only played three home games.

Which clubs get more penalties at home?

This is where it gets interesting. NINE of the 12 Super League clubs have received more penalties in their home games than they have conceded.

The outliers in this situation are Castleford – who have received 23 and conceded 24 – Huddersfield – 15-16 – and Wigan, who have received and conceded 14.

Everyone else seems to get more penalties at home.

The biggest margin between penalties won and conceded in home games is.. you guessed it, Hull KR. Their margin is 30-13. Hull FC also have a huge margin in their favour: 29 won, 17 conceded. Leeds, with 29 won and 18 conceded, also get more penalties than they concede.

For context, here is the full breakdown:

Castleford: 23 penalties won, 24 conceded

Catalans: 28-25

Huddersfield: 15-16

Hull FC: 29-17

Hull KR: 30-13

Leeds: 27-18

Leigh: 23-17

Salford: 22-19

St Helens: 23-18

Wakefield: 22-20

Warrington: 25-20

Wigan: 14-14

So while Hull KR are certainly not the only team who get more penalties than they concede in their home games – they do have the biggest margin.