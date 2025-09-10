A staggering 375 players have appeared at least once in a Super League game this season – many of them hailing from either the United Kingdom or France and as such, through one of sport’s many academies.

As the final rounds of the 2025 campaign approach, some clubs have been responsible for a huge number of those players – while others have fallen behind the bigger clubs.

But there are clubs in Super League, the Championship and League 1 who have contributed to the talent pool active in Super League today, which can only be a good thing for the strength of the pyramid.

With that in mind, here is every British and French player that has played at least once this year: and the club that produced them.

NB. There are some points of query in an article like this. For instance, some players have spent time at two different academies during their formative years. In that case, we have attempted to give preference to the club with whom they made their debut at, so ultimately spent their latter academy years with.

There is also an issue with several players on this list who were part of the old City of Hull Academy. If a player came through that system, we have given preference to the club with whom they made their debut with.

Similarly if a player was in the amateur game or picked up late by a club – such as Matty Ashton – preference has been given to the club where they made their professional debut.

=18. Newcastle Thunder: 1

Sam Luckley.

=18. York Knights: 1

AJ Towse.

=18. Batley Bulldogs: 1

Alex Walmsley.

=18. Sheffield Eagles: 1

Joe Batchelor.

=18. Toulouse: 1

Justin Sangare.

=15. Swinton Lions: 2

Matty Ashton, Louis Brogan.

=15. Featherstone Rovers: 2

Zak Hardaker, Jack Ormondroyd.

=15. Leigh Leopards: 2

Frankie Halton, Chris Hill.

=13. London Broncos: 6

Matt Davis, Sam Davis, Josh Hodson, Bill Leyland, Oli Leyland, Mike McMeeken.

=13. Widnes Vikings: 6

Chris Atkin, Keanan Brand, Joe Mellor, Danny Walker, Matt Whitley, Ed Chamberlain.

12. Hull KR: 7

Louix Gorman, George Lawler, Mikey Lewis, Dan Okoro, Will Tate, Elliot Wallis, George Griffin.

11. Castleford Tigers: 12

Ryan Brierley, Daryl Clark, Andy Djeukessi, Sam Hall, George Hill, Bailey Hodgson, Alfie Lindsey, Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Fletcher Rooney, Joe Westerman, Jenson Windley.

10. Bradford Bulls: 14

James Bentley, Tom Burgess, George Flanagan, James Harrison, Ben Hellewell, Alex Mellor, Rowan Milnes, Jayden Myers, Ethan Ryan, Cameron Scott, Matty Storton, Jake Trueman, Elliott Whitehead, Oliver Wilson.

9. Wakefield Trinity: 16

Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, Tommy Doyle, Sam Eseh, Josh Griffin, Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt, Lee Kershaw, Ellis Lingard, Lewis Murphy, Jay Pitts, Oliver Pratt, Isaac Shaw, Harvey Smith, James Batchelor, Noah Booth.

=7. Catalans Dragons: 20

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Julian Bousquet, Tiaki Chan, Alrix Da Costa, Mathieu Cozza, Leo Darrelatour, Jordan Dezaria, Ben Garcia, Matthieu Laguerre, Lenny Marc, Franck Maria, Clement Martin, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Arthur Romano, Cesar Rouge, Paul Séguier, Ugo Tison, Fouad Yaha, Hugo Salabio.

=7. Hull FC: 20

Denive Balmforth, Harvey Barron, Tom Briscoe, Jack Brown, Jack Charles, Brad Fash, Will Gardiner, Dean Hadley, Will Hutchinson, Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp, Will Kirby, Matty Laidlaw, Jordan Lane, Davy Litten, Jez Litten, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Ben McNamara, Liam Watts.

6. Huddersfield Giants: 22

Jacob Algar, Jack Billington, Connor Carr, Jake Connor, Leroy Cudjoe, Matty English, Sam Hewitt, George King, Toby King, Marshall Land, Kruise Leeming, Aidan McGowan, Darnell McIntosh, Will Pryce, Fenton Rogers, Kieran Rush, Olly Russell, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Archie Sykes, Jake Wardle, Sam Wood.

5. Warrington Wolves: 23

Andy Ackers, Ben Currie, Jack Darbyshire, Eribe Doro, Brad Dwyer, Zack Gardner, Ben Hartill, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Ewan Irwin, Alfie Johnson, Arron Lindop, Tom McKinney, Gareth O’Brien, Joe Philbin, Ewan Smith, Cai Taylor-Wray, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Luke Thomas, Tom Whitehead, Max Wood, Connor Wrench.

=3. Salford Red Devils: 27

Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Lucas Coan, Nathan Connell, James Duffy, Scott Egan, Niall Evalds, Theo Fages, Ethan Fitzgerald, Jack Gatcliffe, Billy Glover, Charlie Glover, Sam Hill, Harrison Hope, John Hutchings, Logan Lagar, Kai Morgan, Declan Murphy, Sean Murray, Jamie Pye, Stefan Ratchford, Josh Rourke, James Shields, Marc Sneyd, Josh Wagstaffe, Toby Warren, Finley Yates, Jake Bibby.

=3. St Helens: 27

Jack Ashworth, Jon Bennison, Jake Burns, Leon Cowen, Deon Cross, Owen Dagnall, Ben Davies, George Delaney, Matty Foster, Joe Greenwood, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Ciaran Nolan, Mark Percival, Danny Richardson, Harry Robertson, Dayon Sambou, Josh Simm, Noah Stephens, Adam Swift, Luke Thompson, Jonny Vaughan, Jack Welsby, George Whitby, Jake Wingfield.

2. Leeds Rhinos: 32

Yusuf Aydin, Jack Broadbent, Presley Cassell, Tyler Dupree, Alfie Edgell, Morgan Gannon, Ashton Golding, Corey Hall, Ryan Hall, Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, Liam Hood, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Elliot Minchella, Robbie Mulhern, Muizz Mustapha, Ned McCormack, Harry Newman, Jarrod O’Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Leon Ruan, Max Simpson, Jack Sinfield, Brad Singleton, Cameron Smith, Liam Sutcliffe, Neil Tchamambe, Owen Trout, Jack Walker, Sam Walters, Kallum Watkins.

1. Wigan Warriors: 37

Amir Bourouh, Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Josh Charnley, Tom Davies, Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber, Oliver Gildart, Sam Halsall, Chris Hankinson, Umyla Hanley, Ethan Havard, Harvie Hill, Jack Hughes, Taylor Kerr, Harvey Makin, Liam Marshall, Kian McDermott, James McDonnell, Michael McIlorum, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Harry Rushton, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Harvey Wilson, Jack Bibby, Matty Russell, Nathan Wilde.