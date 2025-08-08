Few academies in world rugby league have produced as many elite-level players as Wigan Warriors.

The reigning Super League champions have consistently produced world-class talent for decades, and that has not changed in 2025.

In fact, almost every single Super League squad has at least some sprinkling of talent that have come through the ranks at the Warriors.

So that got us thinking: picking the best talent out there – including no more than two current Wigan players – where would a line-up of the very best 13 finish in Super League?

We’d like to wager: very high indeed! Let us know what you think.

1. Sam Tomkins

Tomkins established himself as one of the world’s premiere rugby stars during his two stints at Wigan. Emerging through the club’s academy and becoming one of the standout players in Super League history, Tomkins is still an active player at Catalans today in 2025.

2. Tom Davies

One of three Hull KR players across the three-quarter line alone, Davies has thrived since leaving Wigan – becoming a full international with England and excelling at both Catalans Dragons and now Hull KR.

3. Oliver Gildart

Gildart has been to Australia with Wests Tigers since leaving Wigan, and is now another who is part of Willie Peters’ successful squad at Rovers.

4. Umyla Hanley

There were perhaps doubts over where Hanley could go as a player as he struggled to break into the Wigan team as a youngster.

He has answered those doubts emphatically this year, and has starred as one of Super League’s best centres with Leigh Leopards.

5. Joe Burgess

The third Rovers player to be in the three-quarter line, Burgess has been a proven Super League talent ever since his Wigan debut.

6. George Williams

This one needs no explanation. The England captain, and one of the very best halves in the game – and a Wigan junior to boot.

7. Harry Smith

We’ve decided to keep the Wigan representation low, as we mentioned at the beginning. But we’ve kept together England’s first-choice half-back pairing with current Warriors star Smith at scrum-half.

8. Ethan Havard

The second Warrior in this line-up is prop Havard.

9. Michael McIlorum

There were a few hookers we could have gone for here! Amir Bourouh has thrived since leaving Wigan with limited game-time under his belt, and Sam Powell is still performing every week for Warrington.

But after his heroics at Wembley this year – and his iconic career – we’ve gone for McIlorum, who had time in the academies of both Leeds and Wigan.

10. Oli Partington

Partington took a chance and made the move to Salford: and it certainly paid off. He became one of the most under-rated forwards in Super League: but Catalans certainly noticed.

11. James McDonnell

McDonnell’s decision to make the move to Leeds prompted plenty of debate – but it’s massively paid off, with the forward among the best in Super League these days.

12. Matty Nicholson

Another second-row departure from Wigan that caused a stir was Nicholson’s switch to Warrington. But he excelled at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and is now thriving in the NRL with Canberra Raiders.

13. Morgan Smithies

And another who has followed the same path to the Raiders is Smithies. A star of the NRL and another who came through the legendary Warriors academy.