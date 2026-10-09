Super League off-season is here, but many clubs still have plenty of work to do before the season starts. Here, we take a look at what every club still needs to add before next season begins.

Bradford Bulls – Halfback

The club continues to pursue a playmaker to partner Jayden Nikorima, having previously seen attempts to sign Sean O’Sullivan not come through. That is their biggest area of focus right now, having landed another outside back this week in Lachlan Walmsley.

Castleford Tigers – Back-row

The truth is Castleford have a few areas they need to invest in. But the loss of captain Alex Mellor has certainly kept them a back-rower light, and that’s something they need to sort. It wouldn’t be unfair to say another prop is required and, if departures of outside back go ahead as expected, they’ll need investment there too.

Catalans Dragons – Prop

Another team with plenty of work to do, the Dragons are really down on troops in the middle and need to stock up there. Nathan Brown is apparently on his way, which will help. They probably need a centre, too.

Huddersfield Giants – Halfback

All four of their halfbacks from last season have not been re-signed, and so far, they have only brought in two, Jake Arthur and Oli Leyland. The need to add a running halfback to complement Arthur is very clear.

Hull FC – Centre

A tough one at Hull as there are so many moving parts that could change the answer. They have brought in two front-line centres in Junior Pauga and Jordan Swann, but the losses of Arthur Romano and Zak Hardaker mean they are fairly light on the depth front. They do have Ed Chamberlain back from a loan spell at Bradford, who can also cover back-row, where they’re arguably a man down too.

Hull KR – Prop

From a depth perspective, the Robins look relatively healthy. They perhaps need another forward now Tevita Pangai Jnr has left for Leigh, though they do still have plenty of coverage in that position.

Leeds Rhinos – Prop

An obvious one. Matt Lodge has gone and needs replacing. Their pursuit of a forward is well-known, with the club thought to have been exploring the possibility of signing Herman Ese’ese for months.

Leigh Leopards – Prop

There’s a recurring theme here! Leigh badly lacks depth in that department, and it’s not a void Pangai Jnr can fix alone. They need more reinforcement in that department.

St Helens – Centre

Again, a tricky one because from a depth perspective, Saints aren’t in a bad spot. But with Harry Robertson transitioning to the halves and Mark Percival retiring, they do appear to be short of a front-liner in that area.

Toulouse Olympique – Prop

Again, Toulouse look like a man down in this area. They’ve brought in Sam Hall, but they don’t have the depth required in that area to go through a full season.

Wakefield Trinity – Back-row

There’s an argument that they need to look at the halves with Mason Lino, but Wakefield have Myles Lawford they are ready to promote. But the back-row seems an obvious area. Zac Lipowicz has now left for Perth, Jay Pitts, who could cover the position, has left, and Seth Nikotemo left mid-season. They have Isaiah Vagana and Matty Storton, but they look a little light there.

Warrington Wolves – Hooker

With Sam Powell retiring and Jordy Crowther leaving for Huddersfield, the Wire have a lot of reliability resting on the shoulders of Danny Walker. That’s something they’ll need to fix up before next season begins.

Wigan Warriors – Back-row

With so much talent constantly coming through at Wigan, the Warriors rarely lack depth in any area. But they lose a specialist back-rower in Liam Farrell, so they are perhaps a man down there.

York Knights – Halfback

They’ve got a good young talent in Cody Hunter, but York need a controlling half to play alongside him next year. Both Adam Clune and Aidan Sezer have been targeted over recent months.