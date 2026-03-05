It’s now six years since Toronto Wolfpack played their final Super League game: but what ever happened to the Canadian club’s squad?

A total of 23 players donned a shirt for the Wolfpack in Super League, with six games played before the COVID-19 Pandemic halted proceedings and ultimately contributed towards their financial demise.

Brian McDermott’s side lost all six of those games: to Castleford, Salford, Wigan, Warrington, St Helens and Leeds.

That 66-12 defeat at Headingley against Leeds took place on March 5, 2020: exactly six years ago!

After that, Toronto went on to beat Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup, but given what unfolded afterwards, we haven’t take that into consideration for our count of the 23 Super League players they had.

So, six years on, where are those 23 players now? Here’s a look alphabetically by surname, with the number next to each players’ name representing how many of the Wolfpack’s six Super League matches they featured in…

Andy Ackers – 5

Ackers joined Salford midway through 2020 and went on to play for Leeds before joining Super League new boys Bradford ahead of the 2026 campaign. Earning two caps for England in 2022, he’s now approaching the landmark of 300 career appearances.

James Cunningham – 3

Cunningham featured for both Huddersfield and Toulouse after his exit from Toronto before eventually ending his career with a stint at York. Retiring at the end of 2024, having made just shy of 200 career appearances, he moved into the construction industry.

Andrew Dixon – 2

Dixon moved from Canada to France to join Toulouse and then brought an end to his playing career back in Super League with Salford. Hanging up his boots at the end of 2024, he joined Championship outfit Oldham in a backroom role and is now their Head of Performance.

Tony Gigot – 3

Tony Gigot in action for Toronto Wolfpack in 2020

French veteran Gigot ended up joining Wakefield after leaving the Wolfpack, but that didn’t last long as he got homesick and returned across the Channel. After representing Toulouse in Super League, he hung up his boots at the end of the 2024/25 Super XIII season having won the title with Albi. A fitting end for a stalwart of the game.

Liam Kay – 6

Ireland international Kay also headed for Wakefield from Toronto, and would remain at Belle Vue until retiring at the end of 2024. He did so having helped Trinity to the Championship title. If you know what Liam’s up to now, let us know!

Ricky Leutele – 6

Experienced centre Leutele headed back Down Under after the Wolfpack’s demise and played in the NRL for Melbourne Storm, but soon found himself returning to Super League with Huddersfield and then Leigh. Leaving the Leopards’ Den at the end of 2024, he spent 2025 playing second-grade in Australia before deciding to retire.

Josh McCrone – 6

Aussie playmaker McCrone did not play professional rugby league again after departing Toronto. He had still been playing locally Down Under until the end of 2025, when he retired after a stint in the Group 9 Rugby League competition with hometown club Temora Dragons.

Joe Mellor – 2

Utility Mellor went on to play for Leigh and Salford before joining newly-promoted Bradford ahead of 2026. Now 35 and still going strong at Odsal, the veteran made his senior debut back in 2011 and boasts over 300 career appearances on his CV.

Hakin Miloudi – 6

Hakim Miloudi in action for Toronto Wolfpack in 2020

French-Algerian Miloudi has batted back and forth between the French Super XIII, the Championship and Super League since his exit from Toronto, with stints at both Barrow and London included. Now 32, he finds himself back in France playing for Pia Donkeys.

Anthony Mulally – 6

Ireland international Mulally was a Grand Final winner with Leeds back in 2017. After Toronto, he had a stint in France with Carcassonne and then joined Cornwall as he returned to the UK in 2022. The 34-year-old though retired in July of that year and now works as a breathwork coach.

Gareth O’Brien – 4

O’Brien is still going strong in Super League with Leigh having initially returned to Castleford following his departure from Canada. The veteran playmaker is 34 and penned a one-year extension with the Leopards for 2026, so it appears this season may well be his last having clocked up over 330 career appearances.

Tom Olbison – 6

Olbison – who made close to 250 career appearances – retired almost immediately after his stint at Toronto came to an end having also been on the wrong end of Bradford’s financial problems prior. Still only 34, he became a train driver after hanging up his boots.

Matty Russell – 6

Scotland international Russell has joined eight different clubs since leaving Toronto, be that on loan or permanently. His latest move to Catalans means that when he makes his debut for the Dragons, he’ll set a new record for the most clubs represented in Super League (9)!

Adam Sidlow – 6

Adam Sidlow in action for Toronto Wolfpack in 2020

Front-rower Sidlow followed his stint with the Wolfpack by featuring for Leigh, Salford, Oldham and Swinton. Now 38, he had been set to go again in 2026 with the Lions but hung up his boots ahead of the season and has now joined Super League outfit St Helens as an Assistant Scholarship Coach.

Brad Singleton – 4

Singleton continues to power on in Super League with Castleford. The Ireland international spent time with both Wigan and Salford before joining the Tigers last year, and won a Challenge Cup with the Warriors alongside a League Leaders’ Shield.

Gadwin Springer – 5

France international Springer has become a Championship stalwart since his short Super League stint with Toronto. He remains in the second tier today with Doncaster, and is now inching closer to the landmark of 200 career appearances.

Bodene Thompson – 5

Tauranga-born Thompson – who had a short stint in boxing a decade ago – joined Leeds after departing Canada and also had a stint at Bradford in 2023, but eventually headed back to New Zealand.

Blake Wallace – 6

Wallace was forced to retire in 2021 while a Leigh player due to concussion-related symptoms. When he returned Down Under, the 33-year-old had become the head coach of local club Dapo Canaries, but now appears to be enjoying retirement!

Jack Wells – 2

Youngster Wells played for Salford, Barrow and Widnes after leaving Toronto. He had been highly-rated at the time, but last featured for the Raiders in 2023 and has faded into the background since. If anyone knows what Jack’s up to now, let us know!

Gary Wheeler – 2

One-time England Knights representative Wheeler also ended up at Barrow following his time with Toronto, and eventually retired in early 2023. Now 36, he joined former club Saints in a youth coaching role early last year.

Jon Wilkin – 5

Jon Wilkin in action for Toronto Wolfpack in 2020

Wilkin’s stint at Toronto brought an end to his playing career, retiring having made over 500 appearances in the game and won a glut of major honours during his time at Saints. Now, he’s a regular on our TV screens as one of the main pundits in the game, working for Sky Sports and the BBC.

Sonny Bill Williams – 5

Kiwi legend Sonny Bill got an NRL deal with Sydney Roosters for the remainder of 2020 once Toronto had ceased operations, with the dual-code ace hanging up his boots at the end of the year. He’s now coming to the end of a two-year term as the Pro-Chancellor of Albukhary International University (AIU) in Malaysia!

Greg Worthington – 1

Worthington clocked up over 260 career appearances, with his run out for Toronto against Warrington in Round 4 bringing his sole Super League experience. He eventually retired in 2023 while at Barrow, and returned the following year without ever featuring. If anyone knows what Greg is up to now, let us know!