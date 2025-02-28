Seven years on from taking Super League to Australia, the Wigan Warriors are now set to take part in another historic match as the competition heads to America for the very first time.

Wigan are no strangers to breaking new ground. Winning the quadruple? Check. Playing at the Nou Camp? Check. Turning Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts into a supporter? A bit random, but check.

The Warriors will break more ground this Saturday when they travel to Las Vegas for a tasty Super League encounter with the Warrington Wolves.

Back in 2018, Wigan were part of a similar fixture as they beat Hull FC 24-10 over in Wollongong, Australia – the first Super League match to take place Down Under.

Ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas excursion, we’re looking at the Wigan team from that historic 2018 match and seeing where they all are today…

Sam Tomkins

Tomkins has been a busy man since that 2018 fixture. That year alone, the full-back helped the Warriors to Super League Grand Final glory, beating the Warrington Wolves 12-4 at Old Trafford.

His career took him to the south-of-France where he joined the Catalans Dragons. Tomkins helped the French side to two Grand Final appearances, though the Dragons lost on both occasions.

The 35-year-old remains part of the Catalans team and is also a regular analyst for Sky Sports.

Tom Davies

Similarly to Tomkins, Davies also followed a path to France. The winger joined the Catalans Dragons in 2020 and took part in both Grand Final defeats – he was even sent to the sin-bin in the second-half of the 2023 showpiece.

Davies is currently at Hull KR and put on a superb performance last weekend against Wakefield Trinity. The player received the man-of-the-match medal after a performance which saw him bag a try, make 183 metres and also 23 carries.

You read that correctly, twenty-three.

Dan Sarginson

Sarginson left Wigan for the Salford Red Devils back in 2020. The player agonisingly missed out on a 2020 Challenge Cup final appearance after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Australian has since retired from professional rugby league and pursued a career in public speaking. Considering the amount of success he has achieved in rugby league, the Aussie certainly has a lot to talk about.

Oliver Gildart

Gildart has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride since leaving the Wigan Warriors at the end of 2021.

The player got a taste of the NRL when signing for the Wests Tigers in 2022. He was swiftly loaned out to the Sydney Roosters before moving to the Dolphins for the 2023 campaign.

Things didn’t quite work out for Gildart who was back in Super League that summer, playing for the Leigh Leopards. As of today, the player is plying his trade with Hull KR.

Liam Marshall

Marshall continues to play a big part in the Wigan team in 2025. The 28-year-old helped his side to a history-making quadruple last year, making the 2024 Super League Dream Team along the way.

George Willams

Williams won two Super League titles, one Challenge Cup and even a World Cup Challenge with Wigan before heading off to the NRL in 2020.

Williams made 22 appearances for the Canberra Raiders as the team fell one game short of the NRL Grand Final that season.

In the summer of 2021, Williams saw his NRL career come to an end after a sour dispute with the club. The player returned to Super League and since then, he has been with the Warrington Wolves. He is expected to feature against his former side Wigan in Las Vegas.

Sam Powell

Just like Williams, Powell is also plying his trade with the Warrington Wolves.

The 32-year-old swapped the Warriors for the Wolves at the end of 2023 and played in the 2024 Challenge Cup final between the two clubs. Powell is also expected to feature for the Wolves over in Las Vegas this Saturday.

Tony Clubb

Clubb retired from professional rugby league at the end of 2021. The Kent-born player made 323 career appearances – including 165 for Wigan Warriors.

Clubb jumped straight into a coaching career, joining Leigh as one of their assistants.

Thomas Leuluai

Former Kiwi international Leuluai hung up his boots at the end of the 2022 season. The rugby league legend made 327 appearances for the Warriors over two stints.

Those two spells with Wigan sandwiched a return to the New Zealand Warriors which took place over four seasons between 2013 and 2016.

Leuluai remains with Wigan to this day as one of Matt Peet’s assistants. Considering his contract runs until the end of the 2030 season, his future appears secured.

Ben Flower

Flower joined Wigan in 2012 and featured 184 times before departing at the end of the 2020 season. He rounded off his career with a brief stint at neighbours Leigh, featuring five times in their relegation-plagued Super League season.

After retiring from rugby league, Flower joined Welsh rugby union outfit Pontypool RFC. He runs ‘The Rugby Wrestle Academy’, tutoring youngsters, and has been named as the South Wales Jets coach for the 2025 season.

Joel Tomkins

Tomkins enjoyed a long career with Wigan, making 237 appearances for the Warriors, winning two Super League titles, one Challenge Cup and the 2017 World Club Challenge.

The player went on to play for Hull KR in the summer of 2018 and moved to the Catalans Dragons two years later. At the end of 2021, Tomkins announced his retirement.

The 38-year-old returned to Wigan as a Youth Performance Coach, though at the end of 2024 the club announced his move to the Catalans Dragons to become an assistant coach.

Liam Farrell

Farrell is still going strong with the Warriors at the age of 34. The six-time Super League winner recently agreed a two-year deal meaning he still has plenty of gas in the tank as he continues his incredible career.

Sean O’Loughlin

Nobody has made more appearances for Wigan in the Super League era than O’Loughlin, who featured 459 times and scored 88 tries for his hometown club by the time he ended his playing career at the end of 2020.

The 42-year-old is now an assistant to Warriors head coach Matt Peet, recently signing a deal until the end of the 2030 season.

Ryan Sutton (interchange)

Sutton played his last game for the Wigan Warriors at the 2018 Super League Grand Final, helping his side to a famous win over the Warrington Wolves.

The 29-year-old swapped Super League for the NRL when he joined the Canberra Raiders in 2019. Sutton went on to make 75 appearances for the club before signing a three-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022.

As of 2025, Sutton remains at the club but is nursing a knee injury.

Taulima Tautai (interchange)

Sydney-born Tautai had a fruitful NRL career with Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks before making his move to Super League’s Wakefield Trinity in 2013. He spent two seasons at Belle Vue before signing for Wigan.

He went on to win two Grand Finals with the Warriors before being granted a release from the last 18 months of his contract in June 2019 following a drink-driving conviction.

There’s not a lot of information on his current occupation, though the former Wigan man has recently collaborated on a social media video with Australian electric vehicle brand FlightRisk.

Willie Isa (interchange)

Isa won three Super League titles, a World Club Challenge, plus three League Leaders’ Shields since joining Wigan from Widnes Vikings in 2016.

The player announced his retirement from rugby in January after being offered an incredible opportunity with Premier League side, Chelsea.

The Blues have appointed Isa as a player support and development officer – a position which sees Isa work closely with the men’s football operations team at Stamford Bridge.

Morgan Escare (interchange)

Frenchman Morgan Escare is well-known to fans of a number of clubs.

The full-back joined Wigan Warriors from Catalans Dragons in 2017 and went on to win the World Club Challenge in his first competitive outing.

Spells at Salford, Wakefield and Barrow followed, before Escare returned to France to play for AS Carcassonne. The 33-year-old was named in their 21-man squad for a French Cup derby clash against Limouxin in mid-February. His last appearance, meanwhile, was back on January 25 against Lezignan.

Head coach: Shaun Wane

The 2018 season turned out to be Shaun Wane’s last as head coach of the Wigan Warriors. The legendary Super League boss left his role after guiding his side to the 2018 Grand Final win over Warrington.

Following his role with Wigan, Wane joined Scotland’s rugby union side as a high-performance coach. However, he left the position in February 2020 in order to take charge of England’s rugby league side.

Wane led England to a 2021 World Cup semi-final before being beaten by Samoa at the Emirates Stadium. Since then, England have gone on to pick up a 3-0 Test series win over Tonga in 2023 and a 2-0 Test series win over Samoa in 2024.