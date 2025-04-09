Kallum Watkins will return to Leeds Rhinos for a second stint – almost six years on from his last game for the club.

Just days after featuring for the Rhinos in a defeat to St Helens in June 2019, Watkins had left the club to sign for Gold Coast Titans.

At that stage, it seemed unlikely he would ever return but after agreeing a fee with Salford Red Devils, Leeds have completed a deal to bring the veteran forward back to the club.

Here’s the Leeds team from that day – with just two of the 17 still at Headingley!

Jack Walker

The fullback remained with the Rhinos until the end of the 2022 season, before making the switch to Championship side Bradford Bulls.

Spells with Hull KR and Hull FC followed, before Walker returned to the Championship to sign with Sheffield Eagles, where he remains today.

Luke Briscoe

Briscoe was in his second permanent stint at the Rhinos by 2019 – he would remain at AMT Headingley until the end of the 2021 season.

He joined Featherstone Rovers for two seasons before a switch to Doncaster. He is still with the Dons.

Tom Briscoe

Briscoe was a mainstay in Leeds’ sides for almost a decade, remaining with the Rhinos until the end of the 2022 season. By that point, he had made over 200 appearances for the club.

He spent 18 months with Leigh, helping them win the Challenge Cup in 2023, before switching to Hull FC midway through last season.

Harry Newman

Newman is just one of two players from this 17 less than six years ago still with Leeds!

Konrad Hurrell

Hurrell was in his first season with Leeds in 2019, and he would stay with the club for three seasons in total, until the end of 2021.

He made the switch to St Helens, where he is still contracted in 2025 – though he has spent the early part of this year on dual-registration with Halifax Panthers.

Liam Sutcliffe

Sutcliffe has had spells with Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants since leaving Leeds, having made the move to the Giants at the end of last season.

Richie Myler

Myler left Leeds to join York Knights at the end of the 2023 campaign, having made almost 150 appearances for the Rhinos across six seasons.

However, halfway through last year, Myler announced his retirement after being appointed as the new chief executive at Hull FC.

Ava Seumanufagai

The prop joined Leeds at the beginning of 2019, but left at the end of 2020 to return to Australia and sign with Canterbury Bulldogs.

In 2023, he returned to England and was part of Leigh’s Challenge Cup-winning squad, but he left at the end of that year to go back Down Under.

Brad Dwyer

Dwyer spent five years with Leeds between 2018 and 2022 – and he’s played for multiple clubs since then.

A one-season stint at Hull FC followed his AMT Headingley exit, before signing for Warrington at the beginning of 2024. However, he was soon on the move again, joining Leigh – where he still is today.

Brad Singleton

Singleton is another who has played for multiple clubs since leaving Leeds. He left the Rhinos at the end of 2019 to join Toronto, but after their demise, he signed for Wigan Warriors.

Helping Wigan multiple honours, he then signed for Salford Red Devils – before a mid-season switch to Castleford Tigers recently.

Kallum Watkins

The man in question – Watkins is back for a second spell at Leeds having spent time with Gold Coast Titans and Salford.

Brett Ferres

Ferres was another who left Leeds at the end of 2019 as part of a major overhaul of Richard Agar’s squad. He signed for Featherstone before joining Doncaster – and he is now a part of Goole Vikings’ squad.

Trent Merrin

The former Kangaroos international arrived in Leeds on a big-money deal: but it didn’t quite work out as planned. He left Leeds after one year to return to the NRL and sign for St George: before retiring at the end of the 2021 season.

James Donaldson

Donaldson was with Leeds all the way through to the end of last season, before leaving the Rhinos to return to his first club, Bradford Bulls.

Mikolaj Oledzki

The second player from this 17 still with Leeds, Oledzki remains a mainstay of the Rhinos side week in, week out.

Adam Cuthbertson

Cuthbertson was one of Leeds’ finest-ever overseas imports in Super League during a six-year stint at the Rhinos.

That came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021 season before he signed for York Knights. A year later, he joined Featherstone, before returning to Australia to finish his career with Mackay Cutters. He is now their head coach.

Matt Parcell

Parcell, like Watkins, left Leeds midway through the 2019 season to sign for Hull KR – and he would go on to spend five seasons with the Robins.

He left at the end of 2024 to return to Australia.